8 best BBQs so you can get grilling in 2021

Spring is here and summer is just around the corner - and there’s nothing we love more than a garden barbecue. That’s why we’ve put together an edit of the best BBQs for 2021 so you can get grilling in the sunshine.

As lockdown restrictions are eased, everyone is making the most of their outdoor spaces, whether with egg chairs, patio heaters or even garden igloos (yes, igloos!).

One absolute essential for garden gatherings is a great bbq: but how do you choose which type of barbecue is best for you – a gas grill, charcoal, electric or hybrid?

Best gas BBQs

A gas BBQ is a popular choice because it’s clean, easy to light with automatic ignition and you can control the temperature for perfectly grilled meat, fish or vegetables every time.

CosmoGrill 4+1 Gas Burner Garden Grill, £369.99, Amazon

Amazon’s Choice for “Gas BBQ” is also one it it’s highest rated. Designed to handle grilling for up to 10 people at once, the CosmoGrill has four stainless steel burners and a side burner which can all be ignited individually.

Weber Spirit Classic E-310 3-Burner Gas BBQ & Protective Cover, £529, John Lewis

Popular BBQ brand Weber’s Spirit Classic is durable, top of the line option with three stainless steel burners and an additional warming rack. There are plenty of details to ensure the perfect cookout: six utensil hooks, two side tables, storage space, and porcelain-enamelled details – the cook grate, removable grease tray and ‘Flavourizer’ bars (protecting the burners from fat and juices) to make for easy cleaning.

Outsunny 4+1 Gas Burner BBQ Grill, was £799.99 now £359.99, Wowcher

Another handy 4+1 model is this Outsunny gas grill that’s currently 55% off on Wowcher. This BBQ has plenty of storage and table space to make cooking in the garden a breeze.

Best charcoal BBQs

For authentic barbecue flavour and garden party vibe, there’s really nothing like a perfectly fire-grilled meal served straight from a classic charcoal barbecue. Just thinking about it brings to mind that tantalising smokey scent!

BK Cookware 118cm Charcoal BBQ, £202.99, Wayfair

This charcoal grill features two grill gratings and an adjustable coal rack as well as four utensil hooks, built-in lid thermometer and even a handy bottle opener installed so keep your beer handy!

Lotus Grill Smokeless Charcoal BBQ, more colours available, £150, Selfridges

The Lotus Grill is one of our favourites because not only does it have a chic design in red, blue or black, but it is also practical! The Lotus BBQ is equipped with a fan – which is powered by four AA batteries or a USB cable – so the charcoal is ready to cook in under five minutes. The clever design also means that there will be no smoke when lighting or cooking! The innovative Lotus Grill comes in a mini size (29cm) so you can take it camping or cook for just one or two people, a standard 35cm size (shown) for up to five, and also XL if you'd like it to cook for larger groups of ten.

Natural hardwood charcoal is recommended; you can purchase Lotus charcoal and lighting gel on Amazon, where you also have the option to buy a full starter kit with a Lotus Grill plus everything you need.

Outsunny Charcoal BBQ Grill, was £89.99 now £56.99, AOSOM.com

If you’re looking for something more compact, this Outsunny model is AOSOM.com’s highest-rated charcoal BBQ, with a score of 4.8 out of 5. You can use the full surface with the grilling racks, or there’s also a frying pan which you can use to cook different types of food separately. “Loved this! I live in a townhouse complex with a 12x12 back patio/yard. It’s a perfect size, easy [to] clean, and compact if I need to pack it up for storage,” said one reviewer.

Best electric BBQs

Electric grills are perfect for the city, very small outdoor spaces like the balcony of your flat, or wherever there are restrictions on gas or charcoal grilling. There are no fire hazards and also no heavy smoke to bother the neighbours.

An electric BBQ basically brings kitchen grilling outside, giving you even more precise temperature control than you’d get with a gas grill. With the non-stick surfaces on today’s electric BBQs, it’s super easy cleanup, too. Just plug in and get grilling…

Weber Q2400 Electric Barbecue, £444.93, Amazon

With a 4.8-star Amazon rating, this electric BBQ is a winner. Features include a sleek design, porcelain-enamelled cast iron cooking grates and removable catch pans. If you’re looking for this Weber grill at a lower price point, you can shop the smaller version, the Q1400, on eBay for about £256.

Best hybrid BBQs

If you like to switch up your BBQ style – you want either a charcoal grill or a gas barbecue, depending on your needs or your mood – a hybrid BBQ is right up your street. A hybrid BBQ brings you the best of both worlds, allowing you to cook with either gas or charcoal.

Dual Hood 5 Burner Gas/Charcoal BBQ, £899, Amazon

This John Lewis and Partners hybrid BBQ means you can cook with whichever technique you’re in the mood for. This grill can be used with gas or charcoal and there are five burners plus an infrared ceramic side burner. There’s a temperature gauge and storage compartments, perfect for easy prep and cooking. Talk about an all-in-one!

