17 best gazebos to enjoy your garden year round - starting from just £25

Our edit of the best waterproof & all-weather garden gazebos: pop-up & permanent gazebos from Amazon, The Range, John Lewis, Dunelm, Argos and more
Want to make your outdoor space a true living space year-round? One way to help weatherproof your garden is by adding a standalone structure, such as a gazebo, awning or marquee, to provide shelter for those rainy days and shade during the summer.
If a gazebo - a pop-up or permanent open-sided shelter - is what you're looking for, we're here to help you shop the best gazebos for 2021 at your favourite retailers from Amazon to The Range, Argos to John Lewis.
Gazebos: the new garden must-have
If there's one thing the lockdown taught us, it was how to make the most of every inch of our homes, whether the interior or the exterior. In April 2021 a report by Dojo revealed that in Britain, some regions saw up to a 110% increase in spending on garden furniture year on year and it was also one of the top search terms on Google.
And garden improvements weren’t just about shopping for furnishings, hot tubs, bean bags or barbecues. Many are investing in those extras that allow you to use your garden all year, from patio heaters to garden igloos and of course, gazebos.
Folding gazebo with curtains, 3.6x3m, was £249.95 now £199.95, Amazon
But which gazebo - usually in a turret, square, hexagon or octagonal shape - is best for your garden? Whether you want a party tent-style gazebo, a gazebo to cover your hot tub or a smaller style to shelter your patio, the first thing you'll need to decide is if you want a permanent structure a pop-up gazebo.
What is a pop-up gazebo?
A pop-up gazebo is a covered structure with a frame that you can instantly put together when you need it and disassemble for storage when it's not in use.
If you have limited space in your garden and only want to use the shelter occasionally - for example when you have friends or family over, or when you hold a special event - a pop-up gazebo is likely the best choice for you. Have fun with the look and add fairy lights for magical evenings outside.
Outsunny Pop-up Gazebo, 3x3m, more colours available, was £89.99 now £74.99, Aosom
Retailers like Aldi and Argos are selling their own ranges of gazebos for summer 2021 - we recommend shopping quick before they sell out! - and prices for the structures start at just £25.
Pop up garden gazebo, £25, Argos
But remember, pop-up gazebos are sometimes not waterproof and are not usually designed to withstand high winds.
Gardenline Gazebo, 2.9m x 2.9m, £99.99, Aldi
If you have a larger garden and are looking for a more lasting addition, you can opt for a seasonal or permanent gazebo. A seasonal gazebo should be taken down when not in use, while a permanent gazebo is an all-weather shelter usually made from wood or steel installed in your garden.
EBAY'S TOP RATED: Outsunny Steel Hardtop Gazebo, was £1,999.99 now £999.99, eBay
Permanent gazebos are often much more ornate than a solely functional pop-up or seasonal style, making it an eye-catching, major feature of your outdoor space, albeit a more expensive one.
Shop the best gazebos of 2021
In our best garden gazebos edit, we're including a selection of our favourites for inspiration, both pop-up styles and permanent gazebos, gazebos with curtains or mosquito netting, and aluminium, steel and wooden gazebos with open sides and water-resistant roofs.
Keep reading to find the style that suits your garden best.
Best pop-up gazebos 2021
Amazon Basics Event Shelter, 3.65x3.65m, was £134.81, Amazon
One-touch pop-up gazebo in blue, 3x3m, £80, Wickes
Large white pop up party tent, 6x3m, was £199 now £129, Wowcher
All Seasons folding pop-up gazebo, 3m x 3m, more colours available, £159.99, Amazon
Best seasonal & permanent gazebos
Kettler Panalsol Pagoda Gazebo, 3m, Grey, £419, John Lewis
ONLINE ONLY: Charles Bentley steel gazebo with shelves, 2.4x1.5m, £160, Wilko
Greenhurst Wall-Mounted Gazebo in beige, £219, Dunelm
New Hampshire Seasonal Gazebo in beige, 3.3x3.3m, £449.99, The Range
Dakota Fields Metal Patio Gazebo in beige or brown, 3x3.3m, £479.99, Wayfair
Palram Milano 3000 Hardtop Gazebo in grey/bronze, £899.99, Robert Dyas
Outsunny Gazebo with UV- & water-resistant roof, 4x3m, ￡1,089.99, Aosom
Thatch Roof gazebo with custom table & bench, 3.6x3.6m, £5,980, Homebase
