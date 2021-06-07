17 best gazebos to enjoy your garden year round - starting from just £25

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Want to make your outdoor space a true living space year-round? One way to help weatherproof your garden is by adding a standalone structure, such as a gazebo, awning or marquee, to provide shelter for those rainy days and shade during the summer.

If a gazebo - a pop-up or permanent open-sided shelter - is what you're looking for, we're here to help you shop the best gazebos for 2021 at your favourite retailers from Amazon to The Range, Argos to John Lewis.

Gazebos: the new garden must-have

If there's one thing the lockdown taught us, it was how to make the most of every inch of our homes, whether the interior or the exterior. In April 2021 a report by Dojo revealed that in Britain, some regions saw up to a 110% increase in spending on garden furniture year on year and it was also one of the top search terms on Google.

And garden improvements weren’t just about shopping for furnishings, hot tubs, bean bags or barbecues. Many are investing in those extras that allow you to use your garden all year, from patio heaters to garden igloos and of course, gazebos.

Folding gazebo with curtains, 3.6x3m, was £249.95 now £199.95, Amazon

But which gazebo - usually in a turret, square, hexagon or octagonal shape - is best for your garden? Whether you want a party tent-style gazebo, a gazebo to cover your hot tub or a smaller style to shelter your patio, the first thing you'll need to decide is if you want a permanent structure a pop-up gazebo.

What is a pop-up gazebo?

A pop-up gazebo is a covered structure with a frame that you can instantly put together when you need it and disassemble for storage when it's not in use.

If you have limited space in your garden and only want to use the shelter occasionally - for example when you have friends or family over, or when you hold a special event - a pop-up gazebo is likely the best choice for you. Have fun with the look and add fairy lights for magical evenings outside.

Outsunny Pop-up Gazebo, 3x3m, more colours available, was £89.99 now £74.99, Aosom

Retailers like Aldi and Argos are selling their own ranges of gazebos for summer 2021 - we recommend shopping quick before they sell out! - and prices for the structures start at just £25.

Pop up garden gazebo, £25, Argos

But remember, pop-up gazebos are sometimes not waterproof and are not usually designed to withstand high winds.

Gardenline Gazebo, 2.9m x 2.9m, £99.99, Aldi

If you have a larger garden and are looking for a more lasting addition, you can opt for a seasonal or permanent gazebo. A seasonal gazebo should be taken down when not in use, while a permanent gazebo is an all-weather shelter usually made from wood or steel installed in your garden.

EBAY'S TOP RATED: Outsunny Steel Hardtop Gazebo, was £1,999.99 now £999.99, eBay

Permanent gazebos are often much more ornate than a solely functional pop-up or seasonal style, making it an eye-catching, major feature of your outdoor space, albeit a more expensive one.

Shop the best gazebos of 2021

In our best garden gazebos edit, we're including a selection of our favourites for inspiration, both pop-up styles and permanent gazebos, gazebos with curtains or mosquito netting, and aluminium, steel and wooden gazebos with open sides and water-resistant roofs.

Keep reading to find the style that suits your garden best.

Best pop-up gazebos 2021

Amazon Basics Event Shelter, 3.65x3.65m, was £134.81, Amazon

One-touch pop-up gazebo in blue, 3x3m, £80, Wickes

Large white pop up party tent, 6x3m, was £199 now £129, Wowcher

All Seasons folding pop-up gazebo, 3m x 3m, more colours available, £159.99, Amazon

Best seasonal & permanent gazebos

Kettler Panalsol Pagoda Gazebo, 3m, Grey, £419, John Lewis

ONLINE ONLY: Charles Bentley steel gazebo with shelves, 2.4x1.5m, £160, Wilko

Greenhurst Wall-Mounted Gazebo in beige, £219, Dunelm

New Hampshire Seasonal Gazebo in beige, 3.3x3.3m, £449.99, The Range

Dakota Fields Metal Patio Gazebo in beige or brown, 3x3.3m, £479.99, Wayfair

Palram Milano 3000 Hardtop Gazebo in grey/bronze, £899.99, Robert Dyas

Outsunny Gazebo with UV- & water-resistant roof, 4x3m, ￡1,089.99, Aosom

Thatch Roof gazebo with custom table & bench, 3.6x3.6m, £5,980, Homebase

