Carol Vorderman reveals first look at her surprising new £40k home

Carol Vorderman often reveals glimpses inside her two beautiful houses on social media, as she divides her time between a property in Bristol and Pembrokeshire, Wales, complete with stunning sea views.

So fans were surprised when the mum-of-two shared a first look at her new holiday home – a van that she is currently having converted into a campervan.

Carol shared a photo of the van with her 209,000 followers, and revealed she has even set up a dedicated Instagram account for the vehicle, which she has cleverly dubbed "Vordersvan."

"Yesssssss… Van alert… My baby @vordersvan is on her way from @volkstrek with her new wheels… Just look at the raised chassis on that one then… booommmm… Next stop is Wayne and Jade at @vanlifebuilds to make her glorious for me and my adventures," Carol wrote, adding that she is "so excited" about the project.

Rather than purchase a campervan, Carol has invested in a MAN TGE van that she is having converted to her own bespoke design. The vans sell as new for between £38,000 and £47,000 depending on whether you choose an automatic or manual transmission.

Carol hasn't shared what adventures she has planned for the van or how she plans on decorating it, but has previously told fans she is "beyond excited" for the project. She has been inundated with support from her fans, with one commenting: "Nice wheels Carol," while another pleaded with her to share the entire process in a new TV programme.

"Looking forward to seeing how you transform it," a third wrote, and another agreed: "We cannot wait to see how the interior comes along!"

While the project is underway, Carol has been spending time at her stunning Welsh retreat, and shared another photo that offered a glimpse at the incredible views she has from her living room. She also shared another video from a walk close to her home, saying it "will explain why we keep falling in love with our own country".

