Carol Vorderman shows off luxe living room – with fitness feature

The Countdown star is a fitness enthusiast

Nichola Murphy

Carol Vorderman cosied up on the sofa for a quiet evening at home on Thursday as she watched the Pride of Britain Awards.

The former Countdown star shared a snap from inside her living room, revealing she had created a warm and almost romantic atmosphere by lighting lots of candles that bathed the room in a soft glow. Several white candles were positioned in front of her fireplace underneath the TV, while two more sat on two grey side tables.

WATCH: Carol Vorderman reveals impressive home gym

The finishing touches to the glam interior included a chandelier, gold mirrors and white flowers – beautiful! But she was quick to point out one unusual feature and joked her home could "never be stylish."

"Getting ready for @prideofbritain. Chez me right now...why oh why oh why can I never be stylish?? Lovely mantlepiece, nice candles even, but a weights bar with Olympic plates and an exercise bench sneaking into view. 

carol-living-room-bristol

The TV star revealed her cosy living room/gym

"Ah well...I'm happy. Hope you enjoy meeting our award winners and their stories tonight. They are extraordinary," Carol wrote.

The weights in question were positioned to the left-hand side of the room, but there is plenty of floor space for when Carol wants to do a home workout. 

She previously explained that she had temporarily transformed the luxurious room into a gym, writing: "Lounge and library are now my gym. Expect loads of dull 'Look at me working out' pics to follow."

carol-vorderman-living-room

Carol's living room in Somerset

Carol lives in Bristol and supposedly fell in love with the area because it's "green" and "bohemian", according to a Telegraph interview. However, she also has a home in Wales, where she plans to spend more time, and a property in Somerset which she recently gave HELLO! a tour inside.

The TV star invited us into her North Somerset home for a photoshoot and interview, and it boasts a much more modern living room than her Bristol pad.

The plush open-plan room has panoramic glass doors that open out onto the garden and balcony, and furniture includes a glass coffee table and a white sofa, where Carol can relax in front of a huge log burner in the winter. There is also an office space located on a mezzanine level.

