Carol Vorderman shows off luxe living room – with fitness feature

Carol Vorderman cosied up on the sofa for a quiet evening at home on Thursday as she watched the Pride of Britain Awards.

The former Countdown star shared a snap from inside her living room, revealing she had created a warm and almost romantic atmosphere by lighting lots of candles that bathed the room in a soft glow. Several white candles were positioned in front of her fireplace underneath the TV, while two more sat on two grey side tables.

The finishing touches to the glam interior included a chandelier, gold mirrors and white flowers – beautiful! But she was quick to point out one unusual feature and joked her home could "never be stylish."

"Getting ready for @prideofbritain. Chez me right now...why oh why oh why can I never be stylish?? Lovely mantlepiece, nice candles even, but a weights bar with Olympic plates and an exercise bench sneaking into view.

The TV star revealed her cosy living room/gym

"Ah well...I'm happy. Hope you enjoy meeting our award winners and their stories tonight. They are extraordinary," Carol wrote.

The weights in question were positioned to the left-hand side of the room, but there is plenty of floor space for when Carol wants to do a home workout.

She previously explained that she had temporarily transformed the luxurious room into a gym, writing: "Lounge and library are now my gym. Expect loads of dull 'Look at me working out' pics to follow."

Carol's living room in Somerset

Carol lives in Bristol and supposedly fell in love with the area because it's "green" and "bohemian", according to a Telegraph interview. However, she also has a home in Wales, where she plans to spend more time, and a property in Somerset which she recently gave HELLO! a tour inside.

The TV star invited us into her North Somerset home for a photoshoot and interview, and it boasts a much more modern living room than her Bristol pad.

The plush open-plan room has panoramic glass doors that open out onto the garden and balcony, and furniture includes a glass coffee table and a white sofa, where Carol can relax in front of a huge log burner in the winter. There is also an office space located on a mezzanine level.

