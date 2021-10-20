Carol Vorderman's plush living room is the epitome of Hollywood glamour The 60-year-old star has a house in Somerset

Carol Vorderman invited HELLO! into her North Somerset home for a photoshoot and interview - and the star unveiled her jaw-dropping living room which is out of this world.

READ: Carol Vorderman's daily diet: how she maintains her fabulous figure

The former Countdown star posed for pictures wearing a glamorous black evening dress against the beautiful backdrop of her own home – and the location did not disappoint.

Loading the player...

Carol Vorderman is our Digital Cover star

The vast open-plan space looks like something which belongs in a Kardashian mansion – ultra-modern and oh-so plush.

The panoramic glass doors which open out onto the garden and balcony ensure the space is light and airy at all times. But it still manages to be suitably cosy with a huge log burner and snuggly furnishings.

Carol has a breathtaking living room

Carol also has an office space located on a mezzanine level, allowing her to sit and survey the pristine living room from above as she works.

MORE: Carol Vorderman reveals heartbreak after TV appearance with son

SEE: Carol Vorderman shows off incredible figure in skin-tight leggings

This sadly isn't a forever home for Carol though as she has ambitious plans to spend more time in her home country of Wales, where she already has two beautiful properties.

The star has an impressive home in Pembrokeshire too

Her swanky Pembrokeshire pad has a sweeping balcony and epic views – and Carol enjoys soaking up as much as Wales as possible. "I never come back from a walk in Wales with anything but the biggest smile. Everything is amazing and the views are breathtaking," she revealed.

Carol is buying a campervan to go travelling

But Carol also admitted: "I am a wanderer; I've always been a wanderer. I love making homes, but I don't want to be in them very much." Which is why she's ordered a campervan and plans to travel around and sleep outdoors.

"I'm a Celebrity was the first time I slept under the stars for three whole weeks, no tent, just the sky and the air, and I became addicted to being outside. I've ordered a 4x4 van and I'm working with a company to convert it. I've got a lot of farmer friends and I want to park up in their fields," she explained.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.