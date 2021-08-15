Carol Vorderman sparks fan reaction as she asks for advice about major decision at home The former Countdown star had a quandary…

Carol Vorderman got her fans talking again on Sunday, when she took to Twitter to ask for their honest advice.

In the social media post, the glamorous star revealed that she has been thinking about making an alteration to her home – one that she hopes would be for the better!

The 60-year-old wrote: "It's rainy here today......thinking I might need a hot tub in my life. All advicr [sic] gladly received," signing off with two thumbs up emojis.

Carol's followers rushed to comment, and they weren't shy in sharing their opinions.

The majority of responses were encouraging, with one writing: "Best thing we ever bought, go for it. You will not regret it."

Another responded: "Great fun and great to get rid of aches & pains," while a third teased: "Just got one. Fabulous. You're welcome to pop round for a trial if you’d like…"

The star asked her fans for advice on Twitter

A fourth affirmed: "It’s a yes from me, Carol!"

The star would no doubt enjoy taking a dip in some of her form-fitting swimwear, having modelled a gorgeous selection of two pieces over the last couple of months.

Earlier in the week, she did so again, taking Instagram by storm with a sizzling bikini snapshot.

The photo showed the mum-of-two showcasing her incredible figure as she posed on a sofa wearing a red bikini top with turquoise detailing and a short wraparound skirt.

Carol enjoys wearing fabulous bikinis

Fitness fanatic Carol was pictured in profile with one arm behind her head as she smiled into the distance.

"It's hot down here #neverrainsinwales… getting good at chillin'. Happy Monday," she captioned the striking image.

Fans were full of compliments for her gym-honed figure, with their comments including: "Wow and wow again," "You are truly beyond perfect," and: "The ultimate lady. Brains and beauty."

Maths whiz Carol didn't specify which of her homes she was considering installing a hot tub in, however.

While she is usually based in Bristol, she has been enjoying time in Wales over the last few months.

