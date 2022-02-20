Dancing on Ice's Oti Mabuse's unexpected home gym where she stays fit – see inside The Strictly pro has been keeping fit during the lockdown

Oti Mabuse lives in London with her husband Marius Iepure, and while properties in the city aren't well known for their ample space, the Dancing on Ice judge has still managed to squeeze in a home gym.

During the coronavirus lockdown, Oti used her living room as a dance studio but if she wanted to break even more of a sweat, she headed inside her small but well-equipped workout space. Take a look at where the former Strictly Come Dancing pro stays fit…

Oti shared a peek inside the space as she joined her husband for a workout on, which she documented for her fans on Instagram. She revealed that as well as a treadmill positioned next to the window, the couple have an air bike, so they can both do cardio workouts together.

Meanwhile, another photo showed Marius clutching free weights on a bench while Oti shared a look at her sweat-drenched T-shirt with a message for her Strictly co-star Gorka Marquez, writing: "@Gorka_Marquez what do you call this? #NoShowerButSweat."

Oti Mabuse has her own home gym

Oti currently lives in London with her husband Marius, and she has given fans several glimpses inside the property on social media.

Oti lives in London with her husband Marius Iepure

Their spacious living room doubled up as a dance studio for the couple's online tutorials, and the wooden flooring, open floor space and bright décor meant it was perfect for that purpose. Meanwhile, the couple also has a balcony with a small seating area and an assortment of potted plants on display.

