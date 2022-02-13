Oti Mabuse's two destination weddings were nothing like sister Motsi's – details The Dancing on Ice judge had celebrations in Denmark and South Africa

Dancing on Ice judge Oti Mabuse, 31, and her husband Marius Iepure, 39, had two weddings, the first of which was when she was just 23 years old – and the celebrations were very different from her sister Motsi Mabuse's.

The TV star has kept much of her relationship out of the public eye, but she has previously revealed that she tied the knot in front of family and friends in Denmark and South Africa. "We got married five years ago in Denmark in the countryside," she said during an interview with The Guardian. "We chose a country we thought would be special - I had never been. A few years later, my parents wanted us to have a wedding at home and we ended up having another in South Africa."

She shared a rare peek inside the latter during a 2020 video call with her mother Dudu, revealing her second wedding was a bittersweet occasion since it was the last time her family was together.

Oti and Marius got engaged in 2014

While promoting John Lewis' campaign #GiveALittleLove, which saw her gift her mum her "favourite picture", Oti said: "That was for me, on one of my favourite days, it was my wedding day. You planned it, more than that, you made it happen. We got married at home, it was warm and sunny and all the family was there.

"That was the last time the whole family was together."

The Strictly star wore a white lace gown, unlike Oti's traditional wedding dress

The star's mother then went on to reveal what Oti had worn on her wedding day, saying: "You wore your traditional dress." Oti responded: "Oh, yes! I miss that so much."

While Oti appears to be wearing a chic blue outfit, Motsi has shared several peeks of her white lace wedding dress.

The Strictly star married Evgenij Voznyuk in 2017 and photos show she wore a stunning figure-hugging gown with button-back detailing and a tulle train, finished with a garland of white flowers in her hair.

Motsi Mabuse shared footage of her mini wedding dress

Bridesmaids Phemelo and Oti also looked gorgeous in Grecian-inspired white dresses as they got ready for the big day in what appears to be a rustic hotel.

Meanwhile, Motsi shared a video of herself wearing a one-shouldered white mini dress for the legal ceremony to mark her wedding anniversary. The TV star was previously married to German dancer Timo Kulczak from 2003 until 2014.

