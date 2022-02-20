Dancing on Ice star Kimberly Wyatt's family home is immaculate – photos The Pussycat Dolls star lives in Surrey with her husband Max and their three children

Kimberly Wyatt has been wowing the judges on Dancing on Ice, and when she's not perfecting her skating skills, the Pussycat Dolls star loves nothing more than spending time at home with her husband Max Rogers and their three children – Willow, Maple and Senna.

The family lives in Surrey, and both Kimberly and Max share photos of their home on social media, revealing the impressive garden, incredible home dance studio and impeccable interiors.

The dance studio features in many of the 40-year-old's Instagram posts, featuring white brick walls with strip lighting, and an array of barre and fitness equipment.

Meanwhile, the family has a large dining room that Kimberly painted in her "favourite shade of blue" in June 2021, and has subsequently revealed a peek of in an Instagram selfie.

Kimberly Wyatt has a dance studio at her family home

Another room has been painted in a rich emerald green colour, with wooden flooring and a wooden bookshelf lining one wall. It has been adorned with books and plants, along with an assortment of awards, including BRIT Awards, that Kimberly won throughout her music career.

Kimberly has previously described her husband Max as a "clean freak", and credited him with keeping their home immaculate.

The property has a dark blue dining room

Speaking to HELLO! in 2016, she said: "I am lucky to have an amazing clean freak of a husband, so he enjoys making the house perfectly tidy," she teased. "We do split them but the bathroom is something I usually get the short end of the stick. But I'll take that for his amazing cleanliness.

"The kitchen is my territory," she goes on. "I'll do the mopping, the sweeping and clean the dishes. He [Max] usually does a lot of the dusting and vacuuming. We share the making the bed and the tidying. Nappy changing is also something we both do.

Kimberly has her BRIT Awards on display

"I don’t like cleaning toilets!" she added, laughing. "Who does? I hate getting on my hands and knees and scrubbing toilets but it's got to be done."

