Dancing on Ice star Bez's wholesome Welsh home is not what you'd expect

Dancing on Ice contestant Bez ditched his Manchester life for a quiet home in a remote area of Wales near the Black Mountains – and his rather wholesome way of living just might surprise you.

Bez, real name Mark Berry, lives with his fiancée Firouzeh Razavi and he has revealed that he keeps honeybees for his own homemade honey and even brews his own beer on site.

The Happy Mondays star opened up to Wales Online about his move to the countryside. "It's been a revelation to me - to the way I live and think. It's done me good, and I've made some great friends. Everyone's treated me very kindly, and it's been a really interesting place to live."

Bez lives in a remote part of Wales

In the same interview, he also added that he has no neighbours nearby, indicating the very rural location of his property. The star has shared a few glimpses into his interesting home life on his Instagram feed, the insights are usually photographs of him enjoying nature and long walks alongside his pet dogs.

The star has a humble kitchen

His 73,000 Instagram followers love to see what he gets up to and Bez has also shown off some parts of the inside of his home including his rustic country-style kitchen complete with vintage cabinet. Also, another room where he has a large landscape painting of a mountain placed on a plain wall.

Clearly in love with the great outdoors, Bez decided to pop the question to Firouzeh at the top of a mountain.

To announce the happy news online, he wrote: "My lovely Firouzeh said 'yes' and what a lovely day with my boys, close friends and Firouzeh's family. Picnic and proposed on top of the mountain.

Bez has brought the outdoors in with a beautiful landscape painting

Despite his low scores so far and testing positive for Covid during the show, Bez is persevering with the competition, skating alongside partner Angela Egan.

Speaking to the Radio Times, Bez spoke about getting onto the show: "How I got picked I don't know, because I was absolutely awful at the audition."

