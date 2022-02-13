10 rare photos of Dancing on Ice star Kimberly Wyatt's children

Pussycat Dolls star Kimberly Wyatt is currently wowing us with her skating on Dancing on Ice alongside her professional partner Mark Hanretty.

In her home life, Kimberly is married to model and actor Max Rogers and the couple share three children together: Willow, seven, Maple Lyla, four and Ford Senna, two. The family are all supporting Kimberly as she takes on her ice skating challenge.

Kimberly and Max began dating in 2011, with Max popping the question in September 2013 and the pair marrying in February 2014.

See 10 adorable snaps of their children below…

What a cutie! Kimberly's youngest child Senna supported mummy during training recently.

The star posted on her Instagram page: "His little smile! I got the best surprise whilst training on the ice today. Max and Senna came to watch! It was just the boost I needed.

"Senna was so excited to see me he had the cutest little smile! He just melts my heart….when he’s happy!"

Kimberly shared this sweet snap with her social media fans, writing: "I love a matching moment with my gorgeous daughters Willow & Maple."

It's a life-size Olaf! "Well this was magical!!!" said Kimberly. "We were immersed in Frozen for the unveiling of 'Olaf presents…

"I love Olaf I think he’s hilarious! We will be watching them on repeat in the lead up to this Christmas! @DisneyUK @DisneyplusUK #Frozen #OlafPresents #DisneyPlusDay

The family had some fun at Halloween with their matching tops. Kimberly told her Instagram followers: "Kicking off Halloween weekend right! EAT. SLEEP. TRICK. TREAT."

She added: "It’s emotional for some, swipe for Senna’s tantrum cuteness."

Kimberly, Max and the kids had an evening out at the launch of the Natural History Museum Ice Rink in October. What a cute bunch.

What a special snap of mum sharing some giggles with her daughters.

The star wrote: "Happy National Daughters Day. I am so grateful I get to be their Mum. Watching them grow and being the one they look to for love and support is the biggest gift."

We love a snow day and so did Kimberly, Max and the kids.

"How lovely to have a proper snow day!!!" said the dancer. "The Snowman and his snow dog - the biggest accomplishment of 2021 so far!!!"

Nothing beats a celeb baby photo! Kimberly said: "I’m so lucky to get to be this gorgeous little boy’s mumma! I can’t believe he’s one! #motherhood #momlife #dance #dancerogether #babyboy."

It was a normal day on the sofa for Kimberly and her brood – and she loved it.

She wrote: "...back to my favourite spot. The perfect place to be to celebrate #internationalwomensday here at home with my family I feel grateful. Big love to every woman that reads this! You are special and awesome and unique! Enjoy it xx."

Aw! This picture is from 2015 when Willow was a baby and it's too adorable. The snap was taken at the Miami in London Party at Soho House.

