Jason Gardiner left Dancing on Ice to live in a tent for 'three months' - details The Australian star has completely changed his lifestyle

Dancing on Ice fans will remember former judge Jason Gardiner as the ultra-critical member of the panel whose time on the ITV show wasn't without controversy.

SEE: Dancing on Ice 2022 judges' homes revealed: Oti Mabuse, Ashley Banjo and more

The Australian choreographer, singer and producer joined the judging panel alongside skating legends Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean back in 2006, rising to fame as he led a life in the limelight. Yet the pandemic brought about great change for the former television personality - who now lives in Aldeia do Meco, Portugal.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jason Gardiner swaps his glitzy Dancing on Ice life to live in a tent

The star now leads a totally different life having left London during the pandemic, describing himself in his Instagram bio as: "Nomadic Permaculture Designer on a quest to help others become more sustainable in these uncertain times."

In a former Instagram post, Jason explained to fans that he lived in the tent for three months while making eco houses for refugees after making a dramatic career change.

MORE: The Dancing on Ice stars' and judges' wedding and engagement photos revealed

RELATED: Holly Willoughby's £3million home might surprise you - see inside

Jason left London for his change of life during the pandemic

Posts shared on his social media include videos of the bell tent he called home being blown by fierce winds in a rainstorm, and late night chats with fans from his canvas bedroom.

"El Levante winds are some of the fiercest I've endured. Definitely not great in a bell tent. Plus the entire region of Villamartin still has no power! Can you believe this place doesn't have a generator? (Actually I can!)" Jason penned.

READ: Oti Mabuse's fitness regime and body confidence secrets revealed

Jason's intentions to move to Europe and help disadvantaged communities are clear, though it's certainly a change from his former star-studded life.

One of the star's most memorable Dancing on Ice moments was in 2019, during one of Sunday's live results shows. Jason was left stunned after TOWIE star Gemma Collins accused him not to "sell stories" about her. After her performance, Gemma revealed that she had a "hell of a week," admitting: "It's really knocked my confidence, I haven't been able to get much done as I've been so upset."

The former DOI star lived in a bell tent for three months

Jason had given Gemma three points for her Diamonds Are A Girl's Best Friend routine. "There wasn't any elegance," he said." Marilyn Monroe was a woman in control of her femininity. You were all over the place still and there was not enough skating content."

However, Gemma quickly remarked: "Maybe if you didn't sell stories on me I wouldn't have been so much upset this week." To which, Jason quipped: "This doesn't help your cause. It shows you're just a brat. Listen to what we're saying."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.