Phillip Schofield reveals major home disaster amid Dancing on Ice absence – photos

Phillip Schofield has been forced to spend time at home after testing positive for coronavirus, but he revealed that missing Dancing on Ice on Sunday actually had a positive outcome after his house flooded.

MORE: Phillip Schofield's £2m pad is nothing like his former marital home

The TV star – whose presenting duties were temporarily taken over by Stephen Mulhern – took to his Instagram Stories to share a close-up of a constant stream of water droplets falling onto his wooden floorboards where a large puddle had gathered. "Life is full of small consolations…If I hadn't tested positive and had gone to @dancingonice the house would be flooded," he wrote.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Phillip Schofield gives rare glimpse inside £2m Chiswick home

Phillip clearly kept his sense of humour during the ordeal, as he joked: "Remind me not to turn on that light," next to a clip of water dripping through his spotlights.

They were later removed from the ceiling and large square holes had been cut out to rectify the leak. "Surprisingly I'm very calm. As they say in the movies, 'Don't look up.'" Fingers crossed it won't be long before Phillip's home is fixed!

PHOTOS: This Morning stars' super-chic homes: Holly Willoughby, Alison Hammond, more

SEE: Phillip Schofield's former marital home was so stunning - see inside

Phillip suffered a leak at his home in Chiswick

The This Morning presenter formerly lived in Oxfordshire alongside his wife Stephanie and their two daughters Molly and Ruby. After he came out as gay in 2020, he is thought to have moved into a new home in Chiswick, London worth £2million.

Phillip has shared small glimpses inside his ultra-chic modern décor, which includes a glass roof in the conservatory and an impressive fire pit in the garden believed to cost over £1,000.

The TV star showed off the damage to his ceiling

The star previously admitted to fellow This Morning host Rochelle Humes that he gets his interior inspiration by peering into other people's houses. He revealed: "I probably shouldn’t say this anyway, but this time of the year, when the nights are really dark, when everyone has got their curtains open and you can look into everyone's houses, you walk up the street and go, 'That's nice wallpaper… Ooh, I like those curtains'."

MORE: Laura Hamilton on her new home and finding happiness ahead of turning 40 - EXCLUSIVE

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.