Dancing on Ice contestant Liberty Poole shot to fame on Love Island and now she's entertaining the nation gliding across the ice with professional Joe Johnson.

The star lives in Birmingham with her mother, who many people say looks just like her. Over on Liberty's Instagram, which boasts 1.5million followers, she shares glimpses into her glamorous home – take a look around…

Posing in the family living room one evening, Liberty inadvertently showed off the cosy space. There's a distinct muted theme with complementing grey tones. There's a geometric mirror on the wall, as well as a black and white photograph. Furnishings include luxurious-looking cushions and velour curtains.

Liberty has a cosy lounge area

Liberty's bedroom appears to be painted a trendy sage green shade with a decadent chandelier hanging from the ceiling. In the background, there is a white cabinet with drawers in and there is also an upholstered chair.

The ex-Love Islander has a stylish bedroom

In a space which could be Liberty's dressing room there are built-in wardrobes in a high-shine finish which is where Liberty stores her ever-changing outfits. There is additional storage on the back of the door in the form of black hooks.

There's plenty of wardrobe space in Liberty's home

Her staircase with bold wallpaper and grey tones provides the backdrop for a lot of her pre-night out Instagram snaps. There are black-framed artworks to add interest to the area.

Due to her appearance on Dancing on Ice, it is likely that Liberty has relocated to London to be closer to the studio and her Instagram feed appears to show pictures of a different property with equally modern furnishings.

The bold hallway makes a perfect photo backdrop

Liberty is officially single having coupled up with Jake Cornish in the 2021 Love Island villa but breaking it off during the show.

Since her stint on the show, she has been linked to the likes of fellow Love Island alumni Brad McClelland as well as TOWIE star Joey Essex.

