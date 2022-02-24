Alex Jones reveals never-before-seen glimpse inside Buckingham Palace in new selfie The One Show was broadcast from the Queen’s London residence on Wednesday

Alex Jones has revealed an unprecedented glimpse inside Buckingham Palace with the ultimate toilet selfie.

The 44-year-old shared a snap showing her glamorous dress - and one of the enormous palace bathrooms - after presenting The One Show from inside the Queen’s London residence on Wednesday evening.

"My favourite bathroom selfie… in fact one of my favourite days ever. A proper pinch myself moment," Alex captioned two photos that showed her standing in front of a mirror in a large bathroom and dressing room area.

The room had yellow wallpaper with a white wreath print, and bold green carpets. A selection of framed illustrations hung on the wall behind Alex in one photo, while mirrors line one wall alongside a bathtub, with a white dressing area and chair where the mum-of-three could get ready for the historic TV show.

Alex’s fans loved the sneak peek inside the palace almost as much as they loved her dress, with one commenting: "Is that a palace toilet selfie? Brilliant." Another asked: "Wow is your bathroom the size of a double bedroom?"

The mum-of-three had the honour from inside the palace alongside Ronan Keating to mark just 100 days to go until the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration weekend. The pair gave fans a glimpse at the events happening across the UK to mark the monarch's landmark anniversary.

Speaking ahead of the episode, Alex told fans: "We're really excited to be invited to Buckingham Palace to kick start the celebrations for Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee and share with our viewers how we can all come together and get involved wherever you live. The party starts on The One Show Wednesday night – join us!"

The Welsh presenter also showed some other behind-the-scenes glimpses inside the palace before going live on BBC One, including a "rehearsal cuppa" from a Platinum Jubilee commemorative mug, and a last minute outfit check in a magnificent ornate mirror.

