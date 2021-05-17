Pregnant Alex Jones set for family home upheaval ahead of baby's arrival The Welsh star could be looking to leave London

The One Show presenter Alex Jones revealed she is on the hunt for a new home in the most surprising way. It comes as the much-loved TV presenter announced she is expecting her third child with husband Charlie Thomson.

Taking to her Instagram stories to share the exciting news with her 295k followers, the glamorous mother-of-two wrote: "Busy day house hunting. I'm pretty sold on this one! #squirrelcottage".

The countryside cottage shown in the photo was quite the change from Alex and husband Charlie's luxe London home. The family currently live in the city in a gorgeous Victorian house with Scandi-inspired features.

Alex took the time to renovate the property along with her husband in 2016, choosing to maintain many of the period features in their home, while adding several stylish touches throughout.

Alex shared a snap of her potential new home

The Welsh star's story showed an arched blue wooden door hidden beneath brambles and greenery. Engraved into the door read "Squirrel Cottage" and an image of the woodland animal. It looked like something from a fairytale!

The family is clearly a fan of the outdoors as Alex often shares glimpses of her and the boys making the most the glorious weekend weather. After months of lockdown, Alex recently shared a photo of her parents enjoying a family stroll in the park to mark their reunion.

Alex's children have a close bond with their grandparents

Following the house hunt on Sunday, the family enjoyed a rainy day out as Alex shared rare snaps of her two boys Kit and Teddy with husband Charlie enjoying Hobbledown Farm - an adventure farm park and zoo in Epsom. Could this mean the 44-year-old is looking to leave London in exchange for a slower pace of life?

Surrey is surprisingly a star-studded location, with the likes of Lily James, Dame Julie Andrews and Tom Hardy having ties to the county. We can't wait to see if Alex makes a move to her next family home!

