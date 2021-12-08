Alex Jones delights fans with Christmas decor as she shares reason for tears The One Show star lives in London with her family

Alex Jones shared a glimpse of her beautiful Christmas décor to social media on Wednesday, and her fans were impressed – we can't say that we blame them!

The mum-of-three took to Instagram, where she posted a photo of her impressively tall tree, all decked out in lots of white lights and plentiful red and silver decorations, topped with a glittery silver star.

The presenter captioned the image: "Finally. Now Christmas can officially start."

Her followers were quick to express their love for the snapshot, including Strictly star Stacey Dooley, who posted a heart-eyes emoji in response.

Alex's others followers left comments that included: "What a beautiful tree," "Stunning tree," and: "Fabulous."

The One Show host was clearly in a festive mood, as she shared that she had enjoyed another traditional Christmas activity that day – although she admitted it had made her emotional!

Alex shared a stunning photo of her Christmas tree to Instagram

Alex shared a sweet photo to her Instagram Stories of herself and her son Teddy, four, whose face was covered by a blue heart emoji but whose traditional shepherd's costume could be seen.

His mum beamed as she posed for the picture, which she sweetly captioned: "First nativity. Cried." No doubt many parents will relate to the star, who is a doting mum to her children.

As well as Teddy, Alex and her husband, Charlie Thomson, share two-year-old son Kit and baby daughter Annie, who was born in August this year.

Alex was emotional after seeing her son's play

The busy presenter is not only kept on her feet by her family but by work as well, and last month she revealed that she'd taken her youngest child with her as she worked on a new project.

Filling in her fans on the balancing act, she wrote: "I really hope that you like it. I took Annie with me. Yeah, that was a bit challenging but we managed it thanks to a really flexible production team."

