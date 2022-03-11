Carol Vorderman's major update to holiday home leaves fans with questions

Carol Vorderman is getting stuck into work with her new holiday home – and at this rate, it's bound to be ready for the star to enjoy in the summer.

The former Countdown star, who has been spending time at her stunning Welsh retreat, took to Instagram to share an update on her van which she is converting into a campervan. In one clip, Carol sat inside the vehicle which was covered with blue tape as part of the planning process.

WATCH: Carol Vorderman reveals major update to new holiday home

"Stage Two. A month ago, Wayne @vanlifebuilds and I taping out the basic design for @vordersvan inc toilet/shower room, kitchen, bed and garage areas, the windows to be put in....so exciting. Some shots show the kind of finish I like from another can. #vanlifeuk #vanlife," she wrote.

Judging by the end of the video, Carol plans to have a chic white bathroom installed, complete with silver appliances.

Carol is creating her own bespoke caravan

And the transformation is already underway, with another video showing the workers fitting her new windows to create an extra-light living space. She wrote: "@vordersvan...PUTTING IN THE WINDOWS. So we have designed the van to have extra windows in the kitchen area, end of bed, sliding door, and skylights. Wayne @vanlifebuilds cracking on now #vanlife."

Many of her fans were delighted to see the progress, but they couldn't help but ask why she wanted to go through the work of building a bespoke van.

The TV star has been sharing updates with her followers

"Carol, why didn't you buy a ready-made campervan?" asked one, and another added: "Why not just get an SUV? Awesome project but I just feel a proper SUV would have been simpler x." A third remarked: "I’m thinking why not buy a ready-made van. But then this one will be bespoke and unique with your own personal touch looks like lots of fun to be had."

Carol has invested in a MAN TGE van which sell for between £38,000 and £47,000 new, depending on whether you choose an automatic or manual transmission. Since many of her followers are keen to see her project, the 61-year-old has even set up a dedicated Instagram account for the vehicle, which she has cleverly dubbed "Vordersvan."

Opening up about why she wants to travel around in her new caravan, she explained: "This is about freedom and being outside and sharing the stars and the good air and great friendships… unburdened." We can't wait to see the finished result!

