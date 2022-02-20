Carol Vorderman shares excitement for 40k home transformation - and it's not what you think The Countdown star is so excited for her new life in nature

We're loving having Carol Vorderman back on social media after the 61-year-old star appeared to take some time away from Instagram this month - and she has some exciting updates to share about her new home.

GALLERY: Inside Carol Vorderman's beautiful Bristol home

The former Countdown star took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse inside her 40k MAN van, which she's renovating into a motorhome. "This is the beginning of the conversion of our beauty @vordersvan…" Carol revealed. "Wayne at @vanlifebuilds fitting the canopy for evenings out in the good air with good mates and good vibes chatting rubbish and having a laugh by a campfire staring at nature's imperfect perfection," she continued.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Carol Vorderman shares glimpse inside new home renovations

The video showed the Van Life Builds team sizing up Carol's van for a canopy. "Side pieces for the canopy on their way...for when it's a bit breezy… Come on #vanlife.....we can't wait!" wrote Carol.

The glamorous mother-of-two currently divides her time between a palatial property in Bristol and a luxe holiday retreat in Pembrokeshire, where she enjoys countryside hikes and paddleboarding in the summer.

MORE: Carol Vorderman's Welsh home is a paradise retreat

RELATED: Carol Vorderman's grand home with son Cameron in Bristol's most expensive area - photos

Carol is looking forward to her new outdoorsy life

Carol's fans rushed to share their excitement for Carol's new venture, leaving comments on her video. "One of the best feelings is sitting outside your van with a campfire just taking in the beauty of your surroundings and living in the moment," wrote a fan, as another penned: "Oh this looks so so fantastic!"

Carol's latest van post comes just after the BBC Radio Wales star shared a jaw-dropping photo in a sporty long-sleeved top and a pair of skintight camo leggings.

Carol rocked camo leggings and a skintight gym top

Referencing her look, she made a small joke, teasing: "Where's Carol? Camo Kween. Join me for some great music and a good laugh right now on BBC RADIO WALES."

She shared some more looks at her outfit on her Instagram Stories, including a side-view where she showed off her incredible curves and gave a small fitness update. "Cracking on with the weights," she revealed.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.