Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost's property portfolio: from the Hamptons to LA

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are one of Hollywood's most private couples, and while they both have high profile careers, it appears they love nothing more than spending time together at home with their son Cosmo, who was born in August 2021, and Scarlett's daughter Rose, seven.

And with seven lavish properties between them, who can blame them? The couple have both invested much of their wealth into real estate, and while they each owned their own homes before their relationship, they also bought a new marital home together in 2021.

Colin revealed a sneak peek inside the new property during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2021, where he sat on a luxurious brown leather chair with a modern lamp on a table beside him.

The comedian previously revealed glimpses inside the couple's former home when he filmed Saturday Night Live at home during the coronavirus lockdown in April 2020. He showcased a living room with brown leather sofas and neutral décor, with a lamp, white decorative vase and framed photos on display on a wooden side table.

Colin Jost revealed a glimpse inside the marital home on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Scarlett and Colin divide their time between New York and Los Angeles for their respective careers, and reportedly own two homes in the Hamptons, including a $2.2million beach house bought by the Avengers actress in 2014.

The 37-year-old also owns a home in Los Feliz, Los Angeles, a $4million retreat in Rockland County, a property in Manhattan's Upper East Side and an apartment in Midtown that has been on the market since 2019.

The comedian also appeared on Saturday Night Live from his home

For his part, Colin owned a $2.5million Manhattan duplex from 2011, which he put on the market after ten years in October 2021. The two-bedroom, two-bathroom home spanned over 1,400 square feet and had its own private patio – a rarity for its location – but it appears that ultimately the couple decided to trade it in for somewhere bigger for their growing family.

