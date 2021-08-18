Congratulations are in order for Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost who have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy called Cosmo.

The news was confirmed to People through Scarlett's representative, and Colin made a separate statement on Instagram.

In a simple announcement, he wrote: "Ok, ok, we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much."

He then followed up the post with a couple of hashtags, writing: " #wegotawaywithitforalongtime #nokidspolicy #we'regoingtodisneyworld."

The child is Colin's first and Scarlett's second, as she shares daughter Rose Dorothy Dauriac, six, with ex-husband Romain Dauriac.

Scarlett and Colin first started a relationship in 2017, eventually getting engaged in 2019 and quietly tying the knot in October of 2020.

Colin made a low-key statement

The couple were immediately met with support from fans, with Ellen K writing: "Epic baby announcement! Congrats to new parents."

Another wrote: "Congratulations to Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost on the birth of their first child together!"

Scarlett and Colin have been married since 2020

Many others expressed their surprise in the comments, as Colin had only confirmed the news of the pregnancy on Tuesday during a comedy gig.

Someone in the audience told Page Six, the comedian said: "We're having a baby, it's exciting." Regardless of the punchline that came after, that was the first major confirmation of the news.

The same publication reported that the Avengers actress was pregnant all the way back in June when she was skipping press events, although it was initially chalked up to just speculation.

Congratulations to the couple!

