Mark Wright couldn't contain his excitement on Wednesday as he showed off the beginnings of the outdoor pool at his and wife Michelle Keegan's grand Essex mansion.

The former TOWIE star filmed two workmen stood inside the excavated area measuring up as he explained: "Literally standing there the pool's going to be. As a kid I grew up dreaming of having this in the garden. Here we go! Can't wait to get the pool in there ready for the summer. Beautiful!"

WATCH: Mark Wright reveals just how large his Essex mansion pool will be

The space for Mark and Michelle's jaw-dropping garden feature is huge and judging on the renders that the couple have shared on their Instagram feed @wrightyhome, it's going to look pretty impressive.

The designs show a hotel-worthy sunken pool with large patio space around the perimeter. There are multiple cabanas and sun loungers lining the area and there are even loungers in the water!

Mark and Michelle have shared a look at what their dream home will look like

Fans adored the insight into their outdoor plans leaving words like: "Beautiful" and: "Stunning" in the comments section after looking at the vision.

It's not the first time that Mark has mentioned finally getting something that he's always dreamed of, as he felt the same way about the windows that they have chosen for the property.

Their Essex mansion project started in 2020

"We've been waiting for this moment for a long time," revealed Mark when the panes were installed last year. The couple selected "dream" Georgian-style sash windows for their huge mansion, with Mark explaining that they've been inspired by the beautiful hotels they've stayed in around the country.

The finished project will certainly rival a hotel with a spa inside their bathroom, a private bar and the most jaw-dropping countryside views.

Mark and Michelle bought their new £1.3million Essex home back in 2020 and it looks like this year the time will finally come for the couple to move in. How exciting!

