Mark Wright opens up about exciting new project with Michelle Keegan The A-list couple got married in 2015

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan have often proven they are the king and queen of keeping the perfect work-life balance - especially when it comes to their marriage - but now the husband-and-wife duo have decided to band together in a joint business venture.

MORE: Michelle Keegan poses up a storm in slick power suit for LA date with Mark Wright

Speaking on the No Boundaries podcast with childhood friend and professional footballer Aaron McLean on Saturday, reality star Mark teased the release of the "biggest thing we've ever done", referring to their brand-new ultra-glam sportswear range Aytee7.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside Mark and Michelle's home gym

Talking on the podcast, Mark said: "It's about staying on top of what's new, what's next […] I'm going into something else at the moment with my wife, it's the first thing we've ever done together which is a completely different thing to anything I've ever done.

MORE: Michelle Keegan stuns in slinky dress during daytrip with Mark Wright

READ: Inside Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's INSANE $3,825 a night Los Angeles villa

"I'm hoping that's going to be the biggest thing we do."

The couple are yet to reveal more about the new venture, but the duo recently showed off some of their designs during their trip to Los Angeles.

Mark and Michelle enjoying a bike ride in Venice beach, LA

The couple have also set up a website for their brand, as well as an official Instagram account that is yet to publish their first post.

Their official website reads: "We are a community-driven fitness wear brand. Uncompromised in design, our Men's and Women's ranges are all-fitness, crafted by our founders [Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright] and exist for authentic expression."

Also on the podcast, the former TOWIE star opened up about his marriage to the Our Girl actress and revealed they have a fantastic marital dynamic despite what others may think. "If I wanna go away and work for two weeks, my wife supports that," he said, revealing Michelle fully supports him and vice versa.

Michelle looked incredible promoting her new collection with Very on Instagram on Tuesday

Aytee7 is not Michelle's only fashion project as she has a popular clothing collection with Very.

On Tuesday, the actress made the exciting announcement that her new collection will be dropping soon.

Taking to her Instagram she wowed her followers with a gorgeous snap wearing a brand-new green blazer which will feature in the new collection.

Friends of the former Corrie actress were quick to comment on the jaw-dropping look. Award-winning actress Amy Jackson wrote: "GIRLLL" Catherine Tyldesley also commented, writing: "The pins tho!!!", Vicki Pattison also replied to the gorgeous snap and wrote: "Unreal."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.