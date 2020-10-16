We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Celebrities are always sharing snaps of their amazing walk-in wardrobes or pristine pantries, but what you may not know is it takes professionals to de-clutter and organise for them. The likes of Rochelle Humes, Ferne McCann and Vogue Williams have enlisted the help of the Style Sisters to revamp their rooms.

Who are the Style Sisters?

The enthusiastic style duo, Gemma and Charlotte, are known as the Style Sisters. They are professional interior stylists who regularly go into celebrity homes to makeover their luxury rooms. Known for their meticulous organising and beautiful styling, more and more celebrities are turning to them for help.

Which celebrities use the Style Sisters?

The Style Sisters have paid visits to many celebrity homes to help them get organised. Their clients include Rochelle Humes, Vogue Williams, Ferne McCann, Danielle Armstrong, Billie Faiers, Millie Mackintosh, Lucy Mecklenburgh, Vicky Pattison, Amanda Holden, Kimberley Walsh and Stacey Solomon.

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews’ wardrobes

Known as queens of the wardrobe detox, it seemed only fitting that Vogue Williams would turn to the Style Sisters for help tidying her wardrobe. The duo also worked their magic on Vogue’s husband Spencer Matthews’ clothing collection, sorting it meticulously.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Vogue and Spencer get their wardrobes overhauled

The radio presenter took to her Instagram Stories to tell her followers how excited she was for the Style Sisters to come to her London home: “They are coming to my house today, sorting out my wardrobe and sorting out my life, I can’t wait”. Vogue filmed the team in her ‘shocking’ dressing room, with mounds of clothes piled high. Vogue later posted a clip of the wardrobe all categorised perfectly as she exclaimed: “So neat!”.

Rochelle and Marvin Humes’ playroom

Rochelle Humes and husband Marvin have treated their children to a major playroom makeover in the family home where they have just welcomed new arrival, Blake. The little ones even have their very own stage and above it a neon light reads: “It’s showtime”, so perhaps they will follow in the footsteps of their singing parents. The wooden stage has remote controlled drawers below, which are ready to store costumes and props for the Humes’ talent shows.

The Humes' playroom even has a stage for the kids to put on shows

The real statement style piece in the room has to be the modern red sofa - ideal for Rochelle and Marvin to relax on while they enjoy the entertainment. Another big feature of the super-cool toyroom is the huge bespoke storage unit decorated with graffiti love hearts, for the children to stash away their toys. The Style Sisters admitted taking inspiration from Selling Sunset, when they saw a wall covered in multi-covered hearts. The kids also have their own reading nook complete with funky beanbags and a library of things to read.

Ferne McCann’s dressing room

Ferne McCann enlisted the help of the renowned Style Sisters when it came to updating her walk-in-wardrobe. The dream team started the transformation pre-coronavirus, but then had to wait to complete it when lockdown was lifted.

Ferne's modern dressing room was put together by the Style Sisters

Ferne’s immaculate dressing room has been organised to perfection. The uniform hangers create a picture-perfect display for her abundant clothes collection. The Style Sisters had a bespoke mirror made with an in-built ring light, making it the ideal place for Ferne’s outfit selfies.

A fluffy feather light fitting adds a feminine touch to the room and complements the soft, muted colour palette. A round Oliver Bonas mirror and a vase brimming with pampas grass sit on the dresser to finish off the look of the room.

You could get your hands on Ferne's modern round marble mirror...

Round Mirror, £145, Oliver Bonas

Danielle Armstrong’s home

The Style Sisters worked with Danielle Armstrong on transforming her Essex home, which she shares with fiancé Tom Edney and daughter Orla. One of the most statement design features is the gallery wall Gemma and Charlotte created in the hallway with stand-out black frames in a range of different sizes.

Danielle's hallway now features a statment gallery wall

Danielle’s spare bedroom also received an update with new neutral bedding pillows, proving that the smaller finishing touches can have a big impact.

The Style Sisters worked their magic on the Orla’s future toyroom, too. The focal point of the room is the stunning flowing canopy in white with pretty pink pom poms.



Danielle's daughter Orla has a pretty canopy in her nursery room

Danielle's master bedroom is akin to a hotel room with a four-poster bed from The White Company, which is framed by symmetrical bedside tables and lamps.

