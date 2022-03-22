Catherine Zeta-Jones mesmerises fans with rare performance inside $4.5m home - watch Catherine lives in New York with her husband Michael Douglas

Catherine Zeta-Jones is the epitome of Hollywood royalty, and the palatial New York home she shares with husband Michael Douglas could easily rival a royal residence.

The Academy Award-winning actress took to Instagram on Monday to share an intimate clip from inside her $4.5million home, filming a video of herself singing at a piano in her living room. Catherine gave fans a rare glimpse into her luxe living space, which featured large colourful abstract art installations, slick woodwork, pillared detailing and plush white curtains.

Catherine was seated at a large grand piano that looked out onto her sprawling 12-acre Westchester County estate, inviting fans to enjoy her bluesy performance as she took to the keys and sang along.

We can't take our eyes off the Chicago actress' stunning vintage piano, which is believed to be an 'Art Deco 1939 Deluxe Wurlitzer Butterfly Piano'. In 1939, Wurlitzer introduced the "butterfly" pianos, aptly named for the unique winged top design.

This winged piano makes the ultimate Art Deco statement, with streamlined elements, including a quartet of raised banding around the body, fitting perfectly into Catherine and Michael's ultra-luxe interiors. And they don't come cheap either, with the vintage instruments starting at $22,000.

"A little Rikkie Lee Jones by Catherine Zeta-Jones on a Monday (not Saturday) afternoon," wrote the star.

Fans were dazzled by Catherine's performance, rushing to the comments to gush over her post. "I love the piano soo much. You play by ear and that’s awesome. Nice song too! Piano always brings me peace… either by playing it or listening to it," wrote a fan.

"Absolutely stunning!! We need an album or at the very least an EP," gushed a second fan, as a third wrote: "So heartwarming... thank you for serenading us today, and helping to chase away any 'Monday blues': lovely rendition of this Rickie Lee Jones song, Cath."

Catherine's luxe piano is an Art Deco 'Butterfly' piano from 1939

Architectural Digest reported that the actress bought her for £3.6million ($4.5million) in 2019, while the average New York house price is $652,012, meaning Catherine's abode is almost seven times more expensive!

However, surprisingly, this property is actually cheaper than their former mansion, which was worth a whopping £16million.

