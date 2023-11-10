Inside Michael Douglas' $3.5million Mallorcan mansion that caused ‘uncomfortable’ arrangement with ex-wife Diandra Luker

Michael Douglas and his ex-wife Diandra Luker hit headlines with one of the largest divorce settlements in Hollywood history – a reported $45 million. Following the court proceedings in 2000, Diandra was also awarded their Santa Barbara, California, estate.

The former spouses may have gone their separate ways – Michael tied the knot with actress Catherine Zeta-Jones later that year – but the actor and his ex-wife retained joint ownership of their $3.5million Mallorcan mansion, which came as a challenge.

© Getty Michael Douglas and his ex-wife Diandra Luker pictured in Valldemossa, Mallorca in 1994

Michael and Diandra had initially purchased their Spanish holiday home, Villa S'Estaca, in 1990. Boasting 10 bedrooms and 11,000 square feet of space, it's set on the outskirts of the village of Valldemossa, and can accommodate up to 20 people across five apartments, a loft, and two beautiful cottages.

© Carlos Muina/Getty The former spouses shared Villa S'Estaca after the divorce, until Michael decided to buy Diandra's share

At one point, the actor and his ex-wife tried to sell the home and put it on the market in 2014 but failed to receive a viable offer. Speaking to Majorcan newspaper Ultima Hora in 2021, Michael later admitted: "It was very uncomfortable sharing the property with my ex-wife Diandra.

"Six months for each of us wasn't very pleasant for anyone. Catherine is very happy here, especially now that we don't share with Diandra. She feels much more comfortable," he added.

Ultimately, Michael decided to buy out Diandra's share of Villa S'Estaca. While the A-lister continues to use the holiday home for family vacations, in 2019, he and Catherine put their home on the market, before experiencing a change of heart.

It had initially been listed for $32.7 million by luxury real estate company, Engel & Völkers, meaning that the property has multiplied 10 times in value, following Michael and Diandra initial purchase in 1990.

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones vacations at her Mallorca home

Back when he'd considered selling, Michael gifted fans with a promotional video of Villa S'Estaca, revealing just how beautiful the property truly is. "When I saw Villa S'Estaca for the first time in 1990, I also fell under its spell and bought the property," explained the star.

"Many of my friends have stayed at S'Estaca, and we've enjoyed wonderful times here together. S'Estaca has its own olive groves and vineyard, and naturally there's a fine cellar in which to store the award-winning wine.

"Over the past 30 years, I've put my own mark on the place, modernising and redecorating the old buildings that were built by the Archduke [Ludwig Salvator]," he continued. "The estate now has seven separate buildings containing five apartments, with 10 separate bedrooms."

© Instagram Catherine showed off the stunning ocean views from Villa S'Estaca's terrace

Adding that there's over 200 acres of land from the mountains down to the shore, Michael may have said that he was ready to hand S'Estaca to someone else in 2019, but after changing his mind, it's clear that the property holds a special place in his heart.

While Catherine and Michael reportedly spend most summers with their children, Dylan and Carys Douglas in Mallorca, it's extremely rare that the family posts photos of S'Estaca. However, fans were treated to a glimpse of it after Catherine snapped a glowing selfie on the panoramic terrace. Question is, when can we visit?