Catherine Zeta-Jones's jaw-dropping kitchen at $4.5m home is fit for a queen The Hollywood actress' home has so many gold details...

Catherine Zeta-Jones is the picture of elegance, and her palatial property portfolio certainly reflects her enviable lifestyle.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Hollywood actress shared a calming video of herself enjoying her morning coffee from her pristine marbled kitchen. As she donned a sophisticated striped blouse with a statement pussy bow neckline, the 52-year-old star looked radiant as she let her raven hair fall past her shoulders in bouncy curls - but it's the gold detailing in her kitchen we really had our eye on.

Catherine's luxe white and black kitchen reflects the minimalist style of her and husband Michael Douglas' jaw-dropping $4.5 million home in New York, where the couple lives with their two children, Carys and Dylan.

"The perfect start to any morning", Catherine captioned the video, which showed her sipping on a blend of coffee from her own brand, Casa Zeta-Jones, served in a stylish copper teapot.

Fans noticed the ornate gold detailing in Catherine's kitchen

Behind her, chic white brick tiles lined the walls of her contemporary kitchen, while a large black cooker head hung over the hob, complete with industrial gold detailing that could rival a palace.

Fans were quick to spot the star's show-stopping living space, rushing to the comments to share their love for her elegant home. "What a gorgeous kitchen to drink your morning coffee," commented one fan, while another penned: "Hot coffee and cold marble… the perfect yin and yang."

"I love the coffee pot! So chic", noted a third fan.

Catherine has previously shared snaps inside her palatial kitchen

Architectural Digest reported that the actress bought it for £3.6million ($4.5million) in 2019, while the average New York house price is $652,012, meaning Catherine's abode is almost seven times more expensive!

However, surprisingly, this property is actually cheaper than their former mansion, which was worth a whopping £16million. With the most amazing interiors and a 12-acre estate which has been described as "arguably the best large track of riverfront property available in Westchester", the Hollywood actress has everything she needs to lead a life of luxury.

