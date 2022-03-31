David and Victoria Beckham's £31m mansion burgled while they were home with Harper The burglary was reportedly discovered by their youngest son Cruz

David and Victoria Beckham have reportedly been the target of a masked burglar at their £31million London mansion, with thousands of pounds worth of valuables stolen.

The couple were reportedly downstairs with their daughter Harper at the time of the burglary, and were completely unaware that a thief had broken in upstairs.

According to The Sun, the break-in occurred on Tuesday evening but wasn't discovered until Wednesday morning, when David and Victoria's 17-year-old son Cruz returned home from a night out and spotted broken glass and an upturned bedroom.

David reportedly called 999 and searched the lavish Holland Park property with Cruz, while Harper remained with Victoria.

Fortunately, the burglar appears to have only managed to raid one bedroom, taking designer clothes, accessories and electric goods, leaving the family "shaken up" but not hurt.

The burglary comes just weeks after it was revealed that a big part of the historic London mansion has been cordoned off from the family as it is close to collapsing, and as the building is Grade II listed, they can't fix it immediately.

Part of the family's London home is currently cordened off

The detached London townhouse, located in the exclusive area of Holland Park, is made up of four storeys. The raised terrace reportedly needs urgent repairs, but the Beckhams need to obtain council approval before going ahead, which means that David and Victoria and their three youngest children Romeo, Cruz and Harper will have to keep a safe distance in the meantime.

Their latest home disaster comes after the couple spent an estimated £8million on renovation work in 2016. Inside, their six-bedroom family property boasts its own gym and wine cellar as well as separate quarters where their eldest son Brooklyn used to live before he moved to America with his fiancée Nicola Peltz.

Victoria and David spend most of their time at their London home, but also have properties in the Cotswolds and Miami.

