David and Victoria Beckham's garden rivals a holiday retreat in new photo

David and Victoria Beckham have an amazing £6million countryside home in the Costwolds and their garden looks unbelievable in David's latest photograph.

The footballer shared an image of himself sat in front of the family's sprawling lake alongside his three pet dogs. He captioned the photo: "Special moments," with three dog emojis and one love heart emoji. David looked like he was at peace soaking up the panoramic views of his own private estate with his besties in tow.

Did you know that it's not a natural lake though? The Beckham's actually commissioned it themselves. The installation of the four-foot deep lake set them back a hefty £200,000 and it also caused local controversy.

The Beckhams have a stunning home in the Cotswolds

While many neighbours thought the addition not necessary, the couple had to submit a five-year maintenance plan to the council to show they will support the area's biodiversity with the newest addition to their property, and it clearly worked, as it was approved.

Their garden is pretty impressive

The property, which is located within the Great Tew estate in Chipping Norton, also has a football pitch on site, a private orchard, a croquet lawn, an outdoor hot tub and a beautiful cabin which houses a sauna and steam room. It sounds like a holiday retreat to us!

The inside of their £6million converted farmhouse is unsurprisingly just as impressive as the outdoor area. The family have a gym with idyllic views, Victoria has her own office, and there's even a fully stocked pantry.

The property has rustic interiors

The interiors are kept rustic, in keeping with the property's countryside location – there is a lot of exposed brick, stone and authentic beams. Social media photographs shared by the family have also revealed that they have real log fires and an indoor balcony.

The family also have two other incredible properties – their main London residence which is worth £31million and a pad in Miami worth $24million.

