David and Victoria Beckham's daughter Harper dotes on new family member in heartwarming video

David and Victoria Beckham surprised ten-year-old daughter Harper Seven on Saturday with a new family addition - a Holland lop pet rabbit.

Former Spice Girls star Victoria has since shared several glimpses of her daughter's delight on Instagram Stories. Posts include an adorable video of the brown and white bunny hopping about in the garden of the Beckhams' luxe Cotswold's retreat, as well as a sweet clip of her youngest child cuddling up to the furry animal as she gently strokes its head.

David and Victoria's daughter has clearly formed a close bond with her new pet, and Harper appears to be cuddling up to the bunny on a blanket in Victoria's latest clip - so sweet!

Victoria took to Instagram with a sweet caption for her post, as she simply wrote: "Harper Seven collected her bunny today!" Fans immediately fell in love with the heartwarming news, as one enthused: "The sweetest lop-eared bunny!!! Wishing Harper & bunny lots of love."

Harper was left smitten by her new pet

A second posted: "Look at her smile," while another fan had an urgent query as they questioned: "What's the bunny called? We have Coco here!"

The Beckhams are currently staying at their family estate in the Cotswolds, where they've likely chosen to escape the city while Harper is on half-term.

Harper was delighted with her new pet

The fashion designer and her husband David's plush barn conversion in the Great Tew estate, Chipping Norton, boasts its own wine cellar, football court, swimming pool, four-foot deep lake and sauna – so it comes as no surprise that the Beckhams choose to use the property as a relaxing holiday retreat.

The incredible property, which Money.co.uk and housebuyers4u.co.uk estimated to now be worth around £12million, has played host to some amazing star-studded parties, including David and Victoria's son Brooklyn's 21st birthday celebration and the baptism of his siblings Cruz and Harper.

