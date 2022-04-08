Transform your kitchen for £120 with these amazing upcycling hacks

Renovating a kitchen is no easy task and it's one that usually comes with a hefty price tag. With the average cost of a new cooking space totalling around £7,000, we can see why some homeowners are trying to make changes on a budget. Follow these genius top tips from Tap Warehouse to transform your kitchen for just £120!

1. Transform kitchen cupboards for £24

One of the main things that holds people back from transforming their kitchen is the cost of new cupboards, setting you back by £3,000 on average. However, this obstacle can be overcome with a lick of paint which can leave your once unfavourable kitchen cupboards looking brand new. Including sanding pads, paint, paint brushes at tape you could make these changes for £24.

Furniture paint, £12, Argos

2. Embrace a sink makeover for £20

One great way to makeover a second-hand sink is by painting it. The great thing about this is if you were to do this yourself at home.

Tile paint is specifically designed for kitchens and bathrooms. It's waterproof and washable, making it the most durable paint you can get for sinks. Do check if you need a primer and/or sealant as well to get a long-lasting finish.

3. Turn your fridge retro for £27

Having an old fridge in the middle of your kitchen can make kitchen decor appear dated, however, did you know that you can paint your fridge and give it a completely new look?!

First, clean the fridge and tape any areas you don't want to paint, sand if necessary, and then coat the fridge with a metal paint primer before painting over the primer with your choice of metal paint.

Black gloss paint, £9.90, Amazon

4. Swap a kitchen cabinet for open shelving for £5

Open kitchen shelving is an emerging trend in the kitchen space right now, with many people choosing to display their kitchen items, from neatly organised labelled jars of food to chopping boards and crockery.

A quick, easy, and budget-friendly way to achieve this look is by removing your kitchen cabinet doors to expose the inner shelving. All you need is the price of a screwdriver! You can keep the cabinet doors safe so that if you want to return to closed shelving you can simply reattach them.

5. Upgrade kitchen cupboard door handles for £30

One of the quickest and most effective ways to transform your kitchen is by replacing your old kitchen cabinet door handles with new ones that fit your current kitchen decor theme.

Matt black handles, £7.50 for four, Wilko

6. Give old dining chairs a new look for £13

If you have an open-plan kitchen, having a set of old dining chairs in the room can really ruin the aesthetic you're trying to achieve with your DIY renovations. However, this can be easily solved with chair slipcovers which can be bought for only £3.25 online and can give the chairs a whole new look.

