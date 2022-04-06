Aldi shoppers go wild for their pastel green stand cake mixer - and it's just £49.99

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Forget your Easter eggs and chocolate bunnies, the one thing we’re heading to Aldi’s middle aisle for is their latest Specialbuy – Aldi’s hugely popular KitchenAid dupe is back, just in time for an Easter bake-off and to use while you watch The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2022, too.

The baking stand mixer has been given a spring makeover, and is available now in pistachio (our favourite) along with classic pearl and grey. The Aldi Classic Stand Mixer is just £49.99, a massive saving on the well known version which starts at £399.99!

Classic Stand Mixer (pistachio), £49.99, Aldi

Ideal for channelling your inner Mary Berry or Paul Hollywood, this 800w stand mixer includes a stylish rotary switch with eight speed levels plus a pulse function too. The baking appliance also comes with a whisk, flat beat, dough book and a splash guard, meeting all your baking needs.

The best part? You can pop the accessories into the dishwasher, as they’re all dishwasher safe.

Classic Stand Mixer (grey), £49.99, Aldi

If you are hosting over Easter, or just want to spruce up your home, we’re loving these other Aldi’s Specialbuys this week too. Remember, Aldi’s Specialbuys drop online every Thursday and Sunday and some are exclusively online, too.

Aldi Specialbuys this week – editor’s pick

Cast Iron Casserole Dish, £29.99, Aldi

Always fancied treating your kitchen to a Le Creuset casserole dish? Aldi’s latest release of their cast iron cookware is said to rival the well known brand version, and since it’s now available in the springiest sage green, it’s Easter table friendly too. The hob-to-table dish is available in 30cm or 26cm, and also comes in a classic pearl shade.

Children’s pastel Easter dining set, £12.99, Aldi

Theme your children’s meals with this adorable Easter dining set, in the sweetest of pastel shades. Includes a plate, side plate and mug, and also available in white.

Gardenline rope coffee bistro set, £199.99, Aldi

We’re all about sprucing up our gardens right now and with warmer weather on the way, Aldi’s garden furniture never disappoints – and we’re snapping up this chic three-piece garden set, pronto. Including two rope-effect chairs with seat and back cushions, and a coffee table, it’s handily UV resistant – perfect for lounging in all summer long. Available to pre-order now.

Little Town mud kitchen, £59.99, Aldi

Every kid loves a mud kitchen, and Aldi’s cute version comes in green or grey and includes a mini chalkboard, pegs to hang utensils and plant pot slots for growing herbs.

Inflatable four-person hot tub, £399.99, Aldi

Fancy a dip? We’re so here for levelling up our gardens and Aldi’s best-selling hot tub is finally back in stock. Equipped with 135 air jets, two headrests, a thermal ground cloth and insulated and lockable cover, it also comes with a three-year warranty.

Aircraft Power Glide cleaner, £179.99, Aldi

Spring cleaning on the agenda? You’ll need a power mop. Aldi’s cordless cleaner is designed to keep floors polished by cleaning, buffing and drying all in one. Suitable for all floor types, it’s a household cleaning essential.

Almond and macaroon hurricane candle, £24.99, Aldi

Aldi’s candles are legendary and the latest fragrance is fresh, cosy and sugary sweet for Easter.

