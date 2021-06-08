DIY savvy mum completely transforms kitchen for only £100 – here's how

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Moving house is never the easiest experience. From the stress of packing up all your belongings, the first few weeks spent without any furniture and the extra expenses along the way, you want to make sure that the place you are about to call home is looking as good as new. We know that decorators can be expensive and time-consuming, not to mention a big disruption to your everyday life!

But have no fear, as DIY savvy mum Becky Lane completely transformed her new kitchen, all for only £100. Becky is the face behind popular Instagram interiors account @21oakham, and after moving from London to Surrey, she took her dark and dated kitchen and made it a bright, airy space for her family to enjoy. Here's how she did it at such a low cost…

Becky runs a popular interiors account on Instagram

“It was mainly all paint that the money was spent on", Becky told Tap Warehouse. "I bought 4 pots of Wilkinson chalk furniture paint (£10 each) as I wanted a matt finish instead of satin or gloss. I painted the tiles in Ronseal for £10 tile paint and then used a varnish over the top for £9."

The job only took the 34-year-old a weekend and a few evenings to complete, and she waited until the kids were asleep to get to work.

Becky completely transformed the dark and dated kitchen

“To begin I sanded and cleaned all the units, panelling and tiles. Then I painted tiles first after preparing the area and masking up the switches and sockets. Next, I did all the wall panelling and units.

We can't believe the finished result

“Once all the paint was set, we were left with a silver steel sink which didn’t go at all with the gold fixtures. However, as I’ve never seen a sink spray painted before, I was worried the paint may chip away due to use. We decided to leave the basin as it gets the most amount of wear but spray the sideboard and the surround. We feel it’s really set off the kitchen and love it."

Becky's new sink looks absolutely stunning

We can’t believe the difference! If you are looking to achieve something similar, Becky has teamed up with Tap Warehouse to share her top tips, check them out below.

Transform kitchen cupboards with paint and new door handles

One of the main things that holds people back from transforming their kitchen is the cost of new cupboards. However, this obstacle can be overcome with a lick of paint which can leave your once unfavourable kitchen cupboards looking completely brand new. You can also replace the old door handles with new ones, we love gold and brass handles at the minute which have really helped set off the full look in Becky’s kitchen.

Use plants and accessories to add a luxury feel

Accessorising your kitchen costs very little and can make a huge difference in its appearance. We recommend adding houseplants to brighten up the space. You can also accessorise with kitchen appliances that match your aesthetic such as a brass kettle and matching tea and coffee pots.

3 piece coffee, tea and sugar jar set, £20.99, Wayfair

Cute storage baskets for on display shelves

Most of us have those kitchen shelves that are filled with boxes, leaflets, and general bits and bobs that have accumulated over time which we’d rather not have on display. Getting cute storage baskets to sit on the shelves is a great way to hide away these bits and bobs and make your kitchen look super stylish and on-trend.

Set of 2 cotton rope storage baskets, £12, Dunelm

Use Pinterest for inspiration

Pinterest is a great starting point for any DIY room transformation. If there’s something in your kitchen which you know you can’t afford to change, in Becky’s case this was the flooring, try to look for themes that match with the element and use that as your starting point. Becky found the best theme to match her kitchen floor tiles was a white Mediterranean theme with gold accessories.

