Prince Harry and 7 more royals who no longer live in their native countries The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to America in 2020

Prince Harry recently said that the US now feels like home, two years after stepping back from royal duties and relocating to California with Meghan Markle and their son Archie.

The couple, who have since welcomed their daughter Lilibet together, spent lockdown at Tyler Perry's Beverly Hills mansion, before moving into their own £11million home in Montecito, where Harry says they have formed "an amazing community".

WATCH: Prince Harry talks about work from home life

"Home for me now is, for the time being, it's in the States. And it really feels that way as well," Harry told Hoda Kotb in an interview with the Today Show. "We've been welcomed with open arms and we've got such a great community up in Santa Barbara."

Harry is not the only royal to have relocated from his native country; from the other European royals living in the US to the Princesses who moved to a different country after finding love with a royal, get all the details below…

Prince Harry said the US feels like home

Princess Madeleine of Sweden

The US is also home to Princess Madeleine of Sweden, her husband Chris O'Neill and their three children. The Swedish royals relocated to Miami, Florida, in 2018, and Princess Madeleine previously revealed how they had adapted to their new home and made new friendships there.

Speaking about her Miami life during an interview with Swedish magazine Mama, Madeleine previously said: "I now feel that I have good friends, and especially I have gotten to know some really nice mothers from school. In the US, parents are incredibly present in the schools, so it was very easy to make new friends with the community. It's a full-time job just being a parent of a student there!"

Princess Leonor of Spain

Princess Leonor of Spain is studying in Wales

Princess Leonor, the future Queen of Spain, moved to the UK in August 2021 in order to study for her International Baccalaureate. The teenager will study at the UWC Atlantic College in Llantwit Major, Wales, until 2023, where campus facilities include a library, woodland, an indoor and outdoor swimming pool, and classrooms within historic buildings.

Princess Alexia of the Netherlands

Joining Princess Leonor at the UWC Atlantic College is Princess Alexia of the Netherlands, the daughter of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima. Like Leonor, Princess Alexia relocated to Wales in summer 2021, following in the footsteps of her father, who also studied there.

Prince Pavlos and Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece

Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece has five homes around the world

Many of the senior members of the Greek royal family don't actually live in the country. Prince Pavlos and Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece divide their time between lavish properties around the world with their five children, including a New York residence, London townhouse, Cotswolds estate, and a property in Harbour Island in the Bahamas.

Princess Charlene of Monaco

Princess Charlene may now live in the Prince's Palace of Monaco with her husband Prince Albert and their twins, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques, but she was actually born in Zimbabwe, before moving to South Africa with her family at the age of 11.

The 44-year-old spent six months back in South Africa in 2021 after suffering with an ENT infection and undergoing multiple procedures.

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark is originally from Australia

Like Princess Charlene, Crown Princess Mary of Denmark relocated from her home country after finding love with a royal. Mary met Prince Frederik at a pub in Sydney when he was visiting Australia during the 2000 Summer Olympics, and moved to Europe in 2001 after a long-distance relationship, first moving to Paris, and then Copenhagen. They married in May 2004 and have four children together.

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands

Maxima Zorreguieta Cerruti hails from Buenos Aires, Argentina, and had no idea that King Willem-Alexander was royalty when they met in Seville, Spain in 1999. The pair now live in Huis Ten Bosch Palace in The Hague, Netherlands, which they renovated prior to moving there in 2019.

