Princess Madeleine of Sweden reveals glimpse inside incredible garden at Miami home

Princess Madeleine of Sweden has revealed a rare peek at the incredible $3million home she shares with her husband Chris O'Neill and their three children.

The Swedish royal celebrated Easter by sharing a photo with her daughters, Princess Leonore and Princess Adrienne, on Instagram, offering a glimpse at their garden.

It appears the family had celebrated the occasion in style by hosting an Easter tea party on the lawn, with a long low table positioned on the lawn with fluffy rugs and cushions for them to sit on.

Three white mini teepee tents adorned with flowers were positioned on one side of the table, no doubt offering a special spot for the young princesses to eat alongside their brother, Prince Nicolas.

Princess Madeleine revealed a look at the garden in her Miami home

"Happy Easter!" Madeleine captioned the photo, which is believed to have been taken at the 15-room mansion the family bought in the exclusive Pinecrest area back in 2020.

The garden is among one of the many highlights at the luxurious property, which also has a swimming pool and is set in around 6,500 square feet of land. The villa is split into six bedrooms with their own private bathrooms, a gym, office, kitchen, dining room, spacious terrace, garage and a private wing just for the children.

Princess Madeleine previously revealed a look inside her home in 2020

The Swedish royals relocated to Miami in September 2018 and initially rented a seven-bedroom, seven-bathroom property with a swimming pool and tennis court, before moving into their own residence.

Princess Madeleine quickly settled into their new home in the US, and speaking about her Miami life during an interview with Swedish magazine Mama, Madeleine previously said: "I now feel that I have good friends, and especially I have gotten to know some really nice mothers from school. In the US, parents are incredibly present in the schools, so it was very easy to make new friends with the community. It's a full-time job just being a parent of a student there!"

