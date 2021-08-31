Spain's Princess Leonor shares photos from inside new college and it looks just like a fairytale A college that's fit for royalty!

King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain shared some photos of Princess Leonor as she arrived at her new college in the UK on Monday, and the campus looks just like something out of a fairytale!

The 15-year-old heir to the Spanish throne is studying for her International Baccalaureate at the UWC Atlantic College in Llantwit Major, Wales, for the next two years.

UWC Atlantic College is set in the 12th century St Donat's Castle on the southern Welsh coast and campus facilities include a library, woodland, an indoor and outdoor swimming pool, and classrooms within historic buildings.

The new photos show Leonor, wearing a khaki jacket, a striped T-shirt and navy trousers, enjoying a walk around the stunning grounds upon arrival.

Outdoor seating can be seen in some of the images for students to enjoy al fresco lunches and study time.

Princess Leonor will study at UWC Atlantic College for the next two years

The castle is home to some 350 international students and, with a history of occupation extending back to the late-13th century, is among the oldest continuously inhabited castles in Wales. Both the castle and the grounds are of historical and architectural importance, and have Grade I listed status.

The college's website states that lessons start each morning at 8am and finish at 1.10pm and as part of the holistic curriculum, students are expected to undertake a minimum of two hours of community service, two hours of physical activity and a further two hours of creative activity each week. These sessions take place in the afternoons, evenings and weekends.

The college is set in a 12th century castle

Princess Leonor will be joined at the college by another royal – Princess Alexia, 16, who is the second child of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of The Netherlands. The king also shared a photo of his daughter as she prepared to leave for the UK.

Meanwhile, the Spanish royal court shared photos as Leonor bid an emotional farewell to her parents and younger sister, Infanta Sofia, 14, as she boarded her flight to the UK from Adolfo Suarez Barajas Airport in Madrid.

The Princesses are expected to reside at one of the eight boarding houses on the campus during their time studying.

