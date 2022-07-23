Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's enchanting garden with pond and playground revealed The Sussexes have an epic outdoor space

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved into their Montecito mansion in July 2020 with their son Archie, and the couple have since welcomed baby Lilibet. The jaw-dropping place they call home comes with 7.38 acres of pristine gardens and since they have been living there, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have allowed fans to see their outdoor space via a few photographs.

From the epic playground for the children to the tropical plants and on-site pond, discover their amazing garden one sneak peek at a time…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle give an interview from their home

For a TIME cover shoot where the couple were named among the 100 most influential people of 2021, part of their garden was revealed. The Sussexes went outside for their iconic shoot and the backdrop is reportedly their own grounds.

The Sussexes filmed from their immaculate garden

One of the photographs shows the couple on a gravel pathway surrounded by tropical plants and trees in relaxed-looking flowerbeds.

Royal fans have also spotted glimpses of their stunning garden via the windows of their mansion, in one photo, Meghan sat by a stone fireplace with a pot plant in the corner, and her traditional window offered up a view of luscious greenery.

Prince Harry and Meghan have a breathtaking garden

What else do we know about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's garden?

During the couple's now-iconic Oprah interview, the royals showed off their chicken coop, full of hens they had rescued from a farm.

The wooden structure is labelled 'Archie's Chick Inn', in honour of the couple's son. So cute!

According to the original real estate listings, the garden is a haven for their two children, Archie and Lilibet as there is a huge adventure playground.

Their beautiful outdoor space is visible from the windows

It is complete with two slides, a climbing frame, a tightrope, a helter skelter, and two types of climbing wall while the colour scheme is a rainbow of different shades.

It has also been revealed that the couple have their own vegetable patch on site and like to enjoy home-grown veggies wherever possible. We're sure Prince Harry got his green-fingered nature from his father Prince Charles, who is a keen gardener.

Meghan and Harry reportedly spent £11.2million on their home and it has nine bedrooms and 16 bathrooms, as well as a separate guest house with two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

