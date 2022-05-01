Exclusive: Strictly's Dianne Buswell on why children are on her dance card The Strictly pro is in a relationship with Joe Sugg

Dianne Buswell is very happy dancing through life with her boyfriend Joe Sugg. But when HELLO! catches up exclusively with the Strictly Come Dancing professional, she tells us she would love to add some miniature twinkle-toes into the mix one day.

"I definitely see children in my future. One day, I'd love to [start a family], for sure. I love kids," she says, fresh from rehearsals for the Strictly Come Dancing – The Professionals tour, which starts at the end of this month.

Dianne, 32, and social media star Joe, 30, whose love story began when they were partnered on the BBC's hit show in 2018, have been getting in plenty of training when it comes to parenthood after the arrival seven months ago of Ottilie, the daughter of Joe's sister Zoë, the YouTuber turned founder of lifestyle platform Zoella, and her partner Alfie Deyes.

Embracing the role of "fun auntie," Dianne says: "She is gorgeous, little Ottilie. My brother and his wife had a baby as well so I became an auntie twice over in the matter of a couple of weeks. It's nice to compare them and how big they both are. They're both absolute dreams."

In between auntie duties, Dianne has been taking part in a series of daring icy challenges for the BBC’s new adventure reality show Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof, which started last week.

The couple met on Strictly back in 2018

In addition, she's become an ambassador for Müller Corner Creations G’Dairy, an Australian-inspired take on the yoghurt that comes with exotic mango, passionfruit and coconut compote.

"I love Müller yoghurt, but this particular campaign has that Australian flair to it," she adds. "Obviously I'm Australian, and so it fits just perfectly with me. I call myself a yoghurt connoisseur!"

