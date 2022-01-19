How Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter Gracie's remark led to a huge family change The celebrity couple are starring in 1883

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw are doting parents to three daughters, who they have an incredibly close bond with.

What's more, their oldest, 24-year-old Gracie, made a huge impact on her father's lifestyle habits after remarking on his appearance.

At the time, Tim was partying hard and working a lot while balancing his life at home with his wife and children.

VIDEO: Faith Hill celebrates 1883 release

He recalled the encounter on the Today show back in 2019, telling host Hoda Kotb that Faith had told him that he had to decide between his rockstar lifestyle and his family, which came as a huge shock for him.

"When things happen and you succeed beyond your wildest dreams and you're playing all these great shows and the parties are going on," he told Hoda.

"Then you're married and you have kids. And all of a sudden your wife looks at you and says, 'You know, you're getting a little overboard and you need to make some decisions.' It makes a big impact on you."

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter Gracie helped her dad make a huge lifestyle change

But it was his daughter Gracie's reaction to an unflattering image of him that affected him the most. "I made a movie and we went to the theater during the holiday season," he said.

"I wasn't even thinking about the trailer of my movie, we were just going to see a holiday movie, and sure enough, the first thing that pops up on the screen is the movie I'd done.

Faith and Tim are doting parents to three daughters

"My face is the first thing that comes on a 100-foot screen and it was pretty swollen at the time.

"My daughter looked at me and she said, 'Jeez, Dad, you need to do something," And that's sort of a gun shot, right?"

The famous family are incredibly close

Tim did indeed go on to turn his life around, and slowly but surely worked out every day and transformed his eating habits.

He also stopped drinking – something he has now maintained for over a decade.

