Jenna Bush Hager's Long Island home features family heirlooms and childhood memories - details

Jenna Bush Hager and her family are preparing for a big move after listing their Tribeca home for sale in a bid to relocate to Connecticut's Fairfield County, but they won't be leaving New York State completely.

RELATED: Today show hosts' plush homes revealed

The family also own a home on Long Island's North Shore, which the Today show host has regularly showcased on social media, revealing an incredible outdoor pool and spacious open-plan living room and kitchen.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jenna Bush Hager receives exciting delivery in the post

Jenna and her husband Henry bought the home after renting in the area for five or six summers, and the mother-of-three previously said that they were drawn to the property as it reminded her of her childhood home in Texas.

"There was something about it that reminded me of Texas, of being outside," Jenna told Veranda in 2019. "Even this close to the city, there was a remoteness to it."

MORE: Jenna Bush Hager lists $5.4million Tribeca home

The 40-year-old also revealed that she had decorated the home using heirlooms from both her and her husband's families, including hanging up paintings done by her father, former US President George W. Bush.

Jenna Bush Hager has a family home in Long Island

Among the many highlights of the cottage is its swimming pool and pool house, where she loves to host pool parties no matter what the weather is like.

"There's something magnificent about sitting under there with your friends and kids watching the rain," Jenna said of the pool house. "You’re outdoors and you're barefoot. It's how Henry and I grew up, and it's what we want for our children."

Jenna said the cottage reminded her of her childhood in Texas

Earlier this month it was revealed that Jenna and Henry are preparing to leave their Manhattan home after listing their four-bedroom, four-bathroom unit in a Tribeca boutique condo building for $5.375million.

MORE: Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush talk growing up in the White House

Jenna and her family were the first residents of their modern apartment, which spans 2,545 square feet and has a spacious kitchen featuring custom cabinetry, a Sub-Zero refrigerator, five burner stove and a wide island that doubles up as a breakfast bar to seat four.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.