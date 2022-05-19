Victoria Beckham unveils opulent marble bath at £31m home The fashion designer's bathroom could be mistaken for a five-star hotel

Victoria Beckham gave fans a peek inside her bathroom at her London home on Wednesday, and it's even more luxurious than we could have imagined.

The fashion designer showcased the space in a post showing her pet dog Fig clutching a toy shaped like a champagne bottle, joking: "Happy to see I'm having an influence on the whole family."

The cocker spaniel was sitting on the floor in the family bathroom, which has a grey and white tiled marble floor and a beautiful marble bathtub positioned in front of a window. Blinds and floor-length curtains hang at the window, while a vase of flowers are positioned on the windowsill.

The photo marks the first time Victoria has revealed her luxurious bathtub, but she has previously revealed other glimpses at her bathroom, showing that it also has a marble sink, a silver-framed mirror, and stunning chandelier hanging from the ceiling.

The mum-of-four shared a look at another bathroom in the home as she demonstrated how she applies her makeup. This one has a marble sink and grey marble wall tiles, and a mirror with a white frame. She had also added a vase of cream and pink roses in the corner, alongside her makeup products and a small candle.

Victoria and David live in a £31million home in the Holland Park area of the capital, and while the family spends a lot of time at their properties in the Cotswolds and Miami, Victoria recently said London is still home, even now her eldest sons Brooklyn and Romeo have moved to the US.

"We all love being in Miami," the fashion designer told Grazia. "And my beauty team, which is a super-important part of my business, is based in New York, so I go there a lot, too.

"But London is where I come to the office every day and where Harper goes to school. This year is a new chapter for my brand, and for our family - but London is still home."

