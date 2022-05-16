Victoria Beckham wows in silk slip for rare video inside £31m mansion's bedroom How stunning does Posh's boudoir look?

Victoria Beckham has been hard at work showcasing her new Victoria Beckham Beauty products, offering fans a sneak peek into her family life in the process.

The 47-year-old former Spice Girls star took to Instagram on Sunday to show off her newly restocked satin gel eyeliners, but we couldn't take our eyes off the seriously swanky bedroom in the background! VB was seen modelling a silk slip in the brightest shade of scarlet as she held her beauty products up to the camera, revealing a glimpse of the super chic bedroom at the £31million London mansion she shares with husband David Beckham behind her.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham shares glimpse of private bedroom

The mother-of-four – who raises children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper with former England captain David – posed in front of an immaculately made bed featuring crisp white sheets and a dark blue scatter cushion.

Our eyes were drawn to the elegant leaf print wallpaper framing the matching velvet headboard, and the ultra-modern bedside lighting.

As for Victoria, the star looked gorgeous in her slinky halterneck dress, perfectly offset by soft and smoky eye makeup and a nude lip.

Victoria filmed inside her swanky bedroom

Victoria and her husband David divide their time between their Holland Park home and their £6million country bolthole in the Cotswolds.

The lovebirds also own the most spectacular modern Miami apartment, but it has to be their London mansion with its own gym and wine cellar that steals the show.

The property also boasts separate quarters where their eldest son Brooklyn used to live before he wed Nicola Peltz.

Victoria loves sharing snaps from her £31m home

Its hefty price tag makes it 45 times more expensive than the average London property price of £674,491.

One of our favourite rooms has to be the Beckhams' stunning home office, which boasts huge sash windows looking out onto beautiful views of the greenery outside.

"What, don’t all zoom call set-ups look like this?" Victoria previously wrote as she sat in an armchair at a wooden desk topped with a phone, her laptop and framed photos.

