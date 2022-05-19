Kate Hudson shares never-before-seen photos of her lavish Los Angeles guest house The star pulled out all the stops

Kate Hudson shared never-before-seen photos of her incredible Los Angeles home as she took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday evening.

The 43-year-old actress gave fans a sneak peek of her 1935 Tudor Revival home, which the Bride Wars star currently uses as a guest house.

Hosting an intimate dinner to celebrate the launch of the 100 per cent climate neutral jewellery brand, Oscar Massin, the star also gave viewers a rare glimpse of her stunning garden decked out with pastel pinks and strings of roses suspended from the garden pergola.

In keeping with the pink florals theme, Kate used a faux blossom tree as an ornate jewellery stand where she hung adorable jewellery bags for the guests to enjoy.

The star adorned her garden with stunning roses

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Molly Sims showed off a sparkly, lab grown diamond necklace with the caption: “Picked this out of the tree! Literally so incredibly beautiful.” The How to lose a Guy in 10 days star lives in the adjacent main house with her fiancé, Danny Fukikawa, their daughter, Rani Rose, and Kate’s two sons Ryder and Bingham.

As Kate’s former childhood home, the five-bedroom property is very much close to her heart.

The star’s mum, Goldie Hawn, originally purchased the house in 1979, before it was repurchased by Kate for a staggering $5.5 million.

The actress is incredibly close to her mother Goldie

The mum-of-three looked sensational at the event as she posed with friends in her silky, marine blue jumpsuit from Stella McCartney.

Kate teamed her outfit with a smoky eye and glistening statement rings from Oscar Massin.

Fans were quick to jump to the comments section in awe of her outfit, with one commenting: “Quite literally blue me away.”

Another added: “Omg you look EXACTLY like your mom Goldie Hawn in the last pic.”

Guests at the lavish event included the likes of Zooey Deschanel, Molly Sims and Rachel Zoe.

