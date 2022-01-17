Kate Hudson snaps a sultry mirror selfie to reveal glam home makeover

Kate Hudson fans were left open-mouthed on Sunday when the actress uploaded a sultry mirror selfie in an unbuttoned black shirt to reveal her new powder room.

MORE: Kate Hudson makes rare comment about childhood with Goldie Hawn

The small bathroom was given a bold makeover and the actress was itching to show it off. The room has been completely wallpapered with a bold leaf print in black and copper tones. Also, there is a large gold and glass light fixed on the wall along from the wooden door.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Hudson does a workout with her daughter - and it's adorable

The star explained: "Wallpapered my powder room and I am in love #ilovemakinghousesbeautiful," and her loyal followers were quick to comment. One wrote: "Gorgeous! And I love the lighting," while another added: "Sensational wallpaper."

RELATED: Kate Hudson's living room is just like her mother Goldie Hawn's

SEE: Goldie Hawn's epic home is SO retro - take a tour

Kate's impressive wallpaper wowed everyone (including us!)

Others quizzed Kate on whether the wallpaper was put up by her fair hands, with one asking: "You had it done or you did it yourself? Just asking because heard putting up wallpaper is tough?" and another enquiring: "Did you do it? Looks great, but did you actually do the work?"

The star likes unconventional interiors

While it's unknown whether Kate did get stuck into the DIY project herself, we wouldn't put it past this actress, business owner and supermom!

Kate has never been one to shy away from bold interiors, having channelled her mother Goldie Hawn's eclectic and statement style.

The star's bedroom, for example, is also wallpapered and in there Kate has opted for a floral motif giving the whole room a retro feel.

The family live at Kate's childhood home

Even Kate's kitchen has had an injection of personality with a brown and orange splashback and a bright orange vintage kettle.

Kate's family home, which she shares with her three children and boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa is in fact her childhood home, originally purchased by her mother Goldie and her partner Kurt Russell. Goldie and Kurt now live just down the road, so they are very close to the family.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.