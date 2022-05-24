Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's megamansion gets final luxury installation - watch The stars are almost set to move in

Former TOWIE star Mark Wright and Brassic actress Michelle Keegan's megamansion gets a final luxury installation – underfloor heating throughout their entire home!

This futureproofing feature means that the couple won't have any radiators throughout their huge house as they will be kept toasty from the floor alone.

WATCH: Mark reveals one of the final touches to his jaw-dropping home

Mark explained all with a video posted to Instagram Stories on his @WrightyHome account. "Another one of our small features. People ask if we've got underfloor heating, we've got it throughout the whole house, up and downstairs. We love it! There are no rads and you can just keep it on that automated temperature. We use this company Wunda and they've been absolutely brilliant."

The clip showed Mark pointing to a small interface located on their wall which controls the whole of their home – genius!

Their dream home is coming together

The couple's Essex mansion is going to be the perfect party pad with so many amazing features. Outside, there will be a massive pool with in-water beds and cabanas at the edge. When they shared renders online their fans couldn't believe their eyes – and it sounds like Mark and Michelle are just as amazed.

"Our garden means the world to us, and we love the outdoors," the couple explained as they shared plans of what the back garden will look like, adding: "Absolutely blown away and cannot wait to see it come to life!"

Inside, there is an impressive bespoke bar and also a snuggly cinema room. Upstairs, Mark and Michelle have a spa-esque bathroom complete with sauna and steam rooms – how fancy!

The couple could be set to move in soon

As well as rest and recreation, security has been a consideration for the celebrity pair and they have chosen to have a whole host of cameras installed on the roof of their home. The property will also be enclosed with large gates resembling those belonging to the homes of Hollywood stars.

In January, mark asked fans to help him and Michelle choose a gate that both offers maximum security and ties in with the luxurious aesthetic.

