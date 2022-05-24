Heidi Klum's childhood home is like something from a fairy tale The model is worth millions

Heidi Klum has an envy-inducing property portfolio worth millions, but there's one house which has a very special place in her heart.

The America's Got Talent judge surprised fans with a walk down memory lane during which she shared photos of her childhood home.

German-born Heidi posted photos with her husband, Tom Kaulitz, as they posed outside of a tall, white home which wouldn't have been out of place in a fairy tale.

The gable-roofed property had a neat fence around it, window boxes filled with flowers and appeared to be situated on a quiet suburban street.

Heidi simply captioned it: "The house I grew up in," along with a heart emoji.

The mom-of-four was born and raised in Bergisch Gladbach, a city near Cologne in Germany.

Heidi visited her childhood home in Germany with her husband

Her father, Gunther Klum, was an executive for a cosmetics company and her mom, Erna, was a hairdresser. Heidi has one brother, Michael, who still resides in Germany.

The star now spends most of her time in Los Angeles where she is raising her four children.

Her oldest daughter, Leni, is following in her famous mom's modeling footsteps and recently even wore one of her old dresses to prom.

Heidi's first born is following in her footsteps

The 18-year-old took to Instagram to reveal the look she wore to her high-school dance.

Leni looked stunning in a silky black strapless dress that Heidi first wore back in 1998 for the filming of Comic Relief VIII.

While Heidi paired the slinky frock with a gold lariat necklace and black peep-toe heels, Leni accessorized the figure-hugging item with a delicate diamond necklace and a rhinestone-embellished Alexander Wang bag.

Captioning the beautiful photos on Instagram, Leni wrote: "Prom night in mamas dress," to which Heidi replied with a lovestruck emoji.

