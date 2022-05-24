Why Duchess Camilla's daughter Laura Lopes will inherit two stately homes but her brother won't Prince Charles' wife's daughter has married into the Lopes family

Duchess Camilla's children, Laura Lopes and Tom Parker-Bowles, will be used to visiting regal residences thanks to their mother's royal status, but one day Laura Lopes could inherit two stately homes of her own but Tom will not.

This is because Laura's husband Harry Lopes, who is the grandson of Massey Lopes, 2nd Baron Roborough, is in line to one day inherit Gnaton Hall in Devon and Skelpick Estate in the Scottish Highlands.

Gnaton Hall is a Grade II listed country house boasting five acres of glorious gardens and Skelpick Estate benefits from being on the River Naver with two holiday homes on site. The latter is well known for its abundance of wildlife with wild salmon, red deer and pheasants to be admired within the grounds.

Laura married chartered Calvin Klein model turned accountant Harry in Wiltshire in 2006 in front of friends and family including Prince William, Prince Harry and of course her mother, Duchess Camilla.

The bride looked a vision in her Anna Valentine dress, which was, funnily enough, the same designer worn by her mother, Camilla when she married Prince Charles in 2005.

Laura Lopes tied the knot one year after her mother

When speaking about her big day to Town & Country magazine Laura said, "I got married in May, surrounded by the smell of lily of the valley."

Laura and Harry have three children together, daughter Eliza and twins Gus and Louis. Their eldest, Eliza was even a bridesmaid at Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal wedding.

The happy couple have three children together

Laura also has a brother called Tom Parker Bowles, and they spent their childhood growing up at Middlewick House in Wiltshire – another grand country house!

While they both are not technically royals, there is a possibility that Prince Charles could bestow them with a title should he ascend to the throne. However, Laura could be in line for a title anyway, the one of baroness, thanks to her husband's family tree.

