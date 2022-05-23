Catherine Zeta-Jones showcases decadent private office inside £3.6m mansion The actress has been working from home

Catherine Zeta-Jones showcased her decadent private office on Sunday inside the jaw-dropping home she shares with her husband Michael Douglas and their children Dylan and Carys.

GALLERY: Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' £3.6m house is another world

The star shared a wide shot of her glamorous workspace revealing its grand wooden clad walls, huge chandelier, curved velvet sofa in a vibrant blue hue, an arched window with a desk positioned underneath it.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones records rare home concert

The room has been filled with gilded picture frames showcasing stunning paintings which wouldn't look out of place in a royal palace.

Catherine captioned the image: "Working from home and I love it." With that amazing set-up, we would too!

The actress has an incredible home office

It's not the first time the star's fans have been treated to a glimpse inside of Catherine's work from home space.

In 2021, the actress' official Instagram account for her lifestyle brand Casa Zeta-Jones shared multiple pictures of the Welsh star posing in her private home office, revealing that she has personalised photographs of her two children when they were younger, as well as one from her wedding day with Michael on display in the room in pretty frames.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Casa Zeta-Jones (@casazetajones)

The star posed in her office last year

Then in 2016, the star revealed that she even has a photograph of the Queen on one of the shelves inside her office. Adding to the regal feel of the room even more!

RELATED: Catherine Zeta-Jones teases fans with stunning bedroom photo

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones shares unseen corner of her $4.5m New York mansion

Despite Catherine's family home being seriously impressive and looking more like a five-star hotel or a royal residence, it's actually a downgrade from their original mansion. This current property set them back £3.6million and their former home was worth a staggering £16million!

Catherine has a photo of the Queen in her office

The couple also have an idyllic holiday home in Mallorca and they often retreat to their Spanish residence in S'Estaca for sun-soaked breaks. It was purchased by Michael in 1990 for a cool $3.5million, and it boasts 10 bedrooms and 11,000 square feet of space.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.