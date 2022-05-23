Catherine Zeta-Jones showcases decadent private office inside £3.6m mansion

Rachel Avery
Catherine Zeta-Jones house: The actress lives in New York with her husband Michael Douglas and their two children – check out her work-from-home space
Catherine Zeta-Jones showcased her decadent private office on Sunday inside the jaw-dropping home she shares with her husband Michael Douglas and their children Dylan and Carys.
The star shared a wide shot of her glamorous workspace revealing its grand wooden clad walls, huge chandelier, curved velvet sofa in a vibrant blue hue, an arched window with a desk positioned underneath it.
The room has been filled with gilded picture frames showcasing stunning paintings which wouldn't look out of place in a royal palace.
Catherine captioned the image: "Working from home and I love it." With that amazing set-up, we would too!
It's not the first time the star's fans have been treated to a glimpse inside of Catherine's work from home space.
In 2021, the actress' official Instagram account for her lifestyle brand Casa Zeta-Jones shared multiple pictures of the Welsh star posing in her private home office, revealing that she has personalised photographs of her two children when they were younger, as well as one from her wedding day with Michael on display in the room in pretty frames.
Then in 2016, the star revealed that she even has a photograph of the Queen on one of the shelves inside her office. Adding to the regal feel of the room even more!
Despite Catherine's family home being seriously impressive and looking more like a five-star hotel or a royal residence, it's actually a downgrade from their original mansion. This current property set them back £3.6million and their former home was worth a staggering £16million!
The couple also have an idyllic holiday home in Mallorca and they often retreat to their Spanish residence in S'Estaca for sun-soaked breaks. It was purchased by Michael in 1990 for a cool $3.5million, and it boasts 10 bedrooms and 11,000 square feet of space.
