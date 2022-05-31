Victoria Beckham and Meghan Markle both love this homeware essential

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Sussex and Victoria Beckham are noted separately for their impeccable style and taste so when we discovered that the firm friends have adored the same home fragrance product since before they ever met, we had to take a closer look.

If you already scent your home with Diptyque's best selling 'Figuier' candle then you are already experiencing the same divine and comforting fragrance which is enjoyed by Meghan and Prince Harry in their homes and has been named the signature scent that Victoria has raved about being showered with compliments. She has chosen the candles for her finely honed work and personal spaces.

Meghan once proudly posted a photograph of her beautiful Canadian home before she married Harry and her Diptyque Figuier candle took pride of place in her entrance hall.

Meghan proudly displayed her Figuier candle on Instagram

Victoria has raved about her fig candle to The Cut explaining; "Everyone who walks in always talks about the amazing smell of the store, and that’s just because of the candle. I love the warmth of fig wood so much that I often have one for my office, too."

Diptyque Figuier Candle £51 / $55 Selfridges

The fashion designer revealed that it is actually her signature scent; "Over time, Diptyque’s Figuier Vert candle has become our signature fragrance."

The 'Figuier Vert' edition that Victoria refers to is the same classic 'Figuier' scent from Diptyque but this version comes in a sleek, green blown-glass votive.

Diptyque Figuier Vert Candle, £71 / $77, Selfridges

The Diptyque candles come in a range of sizes from miniature 90g travel sizes costing £31 to impressive 1.5 kg outdoor candles in porcelain pots which can burn for an impressive 120 hours and they all continue to emanate their divine fragrance long after lighting.

Countless 5-star reviews from fans describe the candle's "fantastic aroma" as "very natural smelling and a perfect addition to a room."

It's so easy to feel transported by the woody scent of fig trees mingled with the green, delicately fruity accents of a handful of figs on the cusp of ripening.

Now is the perfect time to discover this gorgeous Fig Tree candle because fig trees have just blossomed up and down the country and will be in season through until November when the woodiness of the scent will feel cosy.

