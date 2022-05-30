David and Victoria Beckham plot major change to £6million Cotswolds home The Beckhams have major plans for their Grade II listed abode

David and Victoria Beckham have submitted plans to West Oxfordshire District Council to install an external log store at their Grade II listed home in Chipping Norton.

The power couple – who are parents to children Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 19, Cruz, 17, and Harper, 10 – reportedly hope to add the lean-to covered storage area onto a new outbuilding and office at their £6million Cotswolds abode, which has already been granted planning permission. This would increase the floor space of the outbuilding by up to 28 square metres, according to documents obtained by the Daily Mail.

The duo have also applied to secure "minor alterations to the layout" of their proposed extension.

The approved outbuilding is set to have a herringbone stone floor and will include a small, insulated office space and a rainwater butt, as well as parking bays for tractors and quad bikes, the paper reports.

The sprawling country home already boasts a football pitch, an outdoor pool, and a sauna, as well as a plunge pool.

Victoria and David Beckham are planning more changes to their Grade II listed home

The Beckhams' quest for planning permission certainly hasn't been smooth sailing and there have been reports of protests from neighbours in the past.

In 2020, four years after they bought the property, West Oxfordshire District Council granted the Beckhams permission to create a kidney-shaped lake on the grounds, on the condition they plant hedgerows and trees to protect native birds, and also use special lights to help bats.

David and Victoria were also reportedly required to submit a five-year maintenance plan to the council to show they will support the area's biodiversity with the newest addition to their property.

The Beckhams plan to add an external log store

Plans submitted by David and Victoria at the time also showed a new three-room wooden building for guards, as well as an underground getaway tunnel and wine cellar.

The security post would be manned even when the celebrity couple and their children are not living at the lavish barn conversion, with reports at the time suggesting they were spurred on to improve security after hearing that Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli was robbed at knifepoint at his mansion in North London.

